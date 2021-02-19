UN report: Violence in South Sudan worse than in civil war





The violence is continuing because people know they can escape it, commission chairman Yasmin Sooka told reporters in Geneva. There is no doubt that coordination is really coming from the top. A spokeswoman for South Sudan President Salva Kiir said he needed to read the report before commenting. A military spokesman could not be reached immediately. Violence in South Sudan is now localized and varies from civil war in that some fighters are not in uniform and community leaders, militias and religious figures are involved, Sooka said. She described the attacks on civilians as being carried out along ethnic lines and often backed by state and opposition armed forces. Hundreds of people were killed in February and November last year alone, the report says. When you look at the numbers of people being killed and displaced, and in fact the extent to which women are experiencing sexual violence, then of course the numbers we see are worse than the ones we saw in 2013 or some time after that in Sudan of the South, Sooka said, referring to the year the civil war began. The report comes a year after the South Sudanese unity government was formed, with former armed opposition leader Riek Machar again becoming Kiirs’ deputy. But more than two years after a peace deal was signed to end the war, further implementation has been slow. New, more localized fighting began shortly after the peace agreement was signed and it continues to destroy areas of Central Equator, Jonglei, Warrap and the Greater Pibor Administrative Area. Some of the affected areas have been severely damaged by some of the worst floods in memory, with hundreds of thousands of people displaced, while famine rates in some places are said to be heading towards starvation. Against this backdrop of vulnerability, the fighters are vying for power and resources, the UN commission says, while large parts of South Sudan lack no claim to security. The mobilization of tens of thousands of fighters armed with sophisticated weapons is well-coordinated and highly militarized and certainly not a coincidence, Sooka said. The use of newer weapons and the scale of the fighting indicate either the involvement of state forces or outside actors, commission member Andrew Clapham added. Asked about the response of the international community, Sooka noted some fatigue after investing in supporting South Sudan’s quest for independence from Sudan in 2011 and the incredible disappointment that followed the outbreak of civil war just two years later. Maura Ajak in South Sudan contributed. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos