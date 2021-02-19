Connect with us

International

What will the weather be like where you live as the Met Office warns that three days of rain will hit parts of Wales

Avatar

Published

2 mins ago

on

By


Wales is set for a very wet weekend as rain is set to hit parts of the country for three days.

Met Officerecently issued a yellow weather warning for parts of Wales, which take effect at 9am on Friday.

It will stay in place until noon Sunday and means there will be constant, and sometimes heavy, rain, which could lead to flooding or disruption to transportation.

The weather update from the Met Office says: “After last rain and rain on Thursday, another rainstorm is expected to move slowly over Wales and western England on Friday.

“While many countries will see a spell of heavy rainfall, the high land of southwest England and south Wales, exposed to the south, is likely to see the largest total rainfall. Here, around 70-100 mm rain is possible, with the most exposed parts of the Dartmoor and Brecon Beacons potentially looking up to 150 mm from Sunday lunch time.

“Rain seems to be likely to finally clear on Sunday, although the exact time at this stage is somewhat uncertain. As well as heavy rain, south winds will be strong until the exit will be an additional risk. “

Read more about the latest weather news in your area:

The areas of Wales covered by the warning include:

  • Blaenau Gwent
  • Bridgend
  • Caerfilia
  • Cardiff
  • Carmarthenshire
  • Ceredigion
  • Merthyr Tydfil
  • Monmouthshire
  • Neath Port Talbot
  • Newport
  • Pembrokeshire
  • Powys
  • Rhondda Cynon Taf
  • Swansea
  • Torfaen
  • Vale and Glamorgan

But what will the weather be like where you live on the weekends? Here is a breakdown of what can be expected.

Cardiff

Heavy rain is expected in Cardiff on Friday
(Image: Met Office)

Friday – Heavy rain is expected for most of the day

Saturday – it will be very cloudy, apparently casual shower

Sunday – Sunday we will see mostly cloudy weather

Merthyr Tydfil

Merthyr will also see a lot of rain this weekend
(Image: Met Office)

Friday – heavy rain

Saturday – heavy rain

Sunday – mostly cloudy

Newport

Newport will also see rain over the weekend
(Image: Met Office)

Friday – light rain

Saturday – heavy rain

Sunday – light rain

Swansea

Swansea should see slightly better weather on Sunday
(Image: Met Office)

Friday – heavy rain

Saturday – light rain

Sunday – mostly cloudy

Usk

Usk is also set to see a lot of rain this weekend
(Image: Met Office)

Friday – heavy rain

Saturday – heavy rain

Sunday – me re

Pembrokeshire

It will be a wet weekend in Pembrokeshire
(Image: Met Office)

Friday – heavy rain

Saturday – heavy rain

Sunday – me re

Rhyl

Showers are expected to be held in Rhyl on Friday
(Image: Met Office)

Friday – light rain in the morning, but should be cloudy by lunch time

Saturday – light showers

Sunday – me re

Carmarthen

Heavy rain is expected in Carmarthen on Friday and Saturday
(Image: Met Office)

Friday – heavy rain

Saturday – heavy rain

Sunday – me re



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: