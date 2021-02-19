What will the weather be like where you live as the Met Office warns that three days of rain will hit parts of Wales





Wales is set for a very wet weekend as rain is set to hit parts of the country for three days. Met Officerecently issued a yellow weather warning for parts of Wales, which take effect at 9am on Friday. It will stay in place until noon Sunday and means there will be constant, and sometimes heavy, rain, which could lead to flooding or disruption to transportation. The weather update from the Met Office says: “After last rain and rain on Thursday, another rainstorm is expected to move slowly over Wales and western England on Friday. “While many countries will see a spell of heavy rainfall, the high land of southwest England and south Wales, exposed to the south, is likely to see the largest total rainfall. Here, around 70-100 mm rain is possible, with the most exposed parts of the Dartmoor and Brecon Beacons potentially looking up to 150 mm from Sunday lunch time. “Rain seems to be likely to finally clear on Sunday, although the exact time at this stage is somewhat uncertain. As well as heavy rain, south winds will be strong until the exit will be an additional risk. “ Read more about the latest weather news in your area: The areas of Wales covered by the warning include: Blaenau Gwent

Bridgend

Caerfilia

Cardiff

Carmarthenshire

Ceredigion

Merthyr Tydfil

Monmouthshire

Neath Port Talbot

Newport

Pembrokeshire

Powys

Rhondda Cynon Taf

Swansea

Torfaen

Vale and Glamorgan But what will the weather be like where you live on the weekends? Here is a breakdown of what can be expected. Cardiff

(Image: Met Office)

Friday – Heavy rain is expected for most of the day Saturday – it will be very cloudy, apparently casual shower Sunday – Sunday we will see mostly cloudy weather Merthyr Tydfil

(Image: Met Office)

Friday – heavy rain Saturday – heavy rain Sunday – mostly cloudy Newport

(Image: Met Office)

Friday – light rain Saturday – heavy rain Sunday – light rain Swansea

(Image: Met Office)

Friday – heavy rain Saturday – light rain Sunday – mostly cloudy Usk

(Image: Met Office)

Friday – heavy rain Saturday – heavy rain Sunday – me re Pembrokeshire

(Image: Met Office)

Friday – heavy rain Saturday – heavy rain Sunday – me re Rhyl

(Image: Met Office)

Friday – light rain in the morning, but should be cloudy by lunch time Saturday – light showers Sunday – me re Carmarthen

(Image: Met Office)

Friday – heavy rain Saturday – heavy rain Sunday – me re







