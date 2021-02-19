11 Covid-19 vaccination centers are now open; about 40 malls that will be ready by the end of April, Singapore News & Top Stories

SINGAPORE – A total of 11 vaccination centers are now operational and more will be opened progressively so Covid-19 strikes can be administered at about 40 centers by the end of April, Health Minister Gan announced on Friday. Kim Yong (February 19))

As part of the effort to expand the number of vaccination centers, 17 healthcare providers, including Raffles Medical, Parkway Shenton and Thomson Medical, have been appointed by the Department of Health (MoH) to set up and run 36 vaccination centers and 10 mobile vaccinations. teams, The Straits Times has learned.

Singapore plans to start mass vaccinations for the elderly from next Monday, following the pilot scheme for the elderly in Ang Mo Kio and Tanjong Pagar.

According to documents viewed by The Straits Times, the tender, which has a value of $ 38 million, was awarded together to 17 bidders on February 11th. He stated that vaccination centers each should be able to care for at least 2,000 people a day.

Mobile centers and teams will be set up progressively and the number required may vary.

Other providers that have been tendered to run vaccination centers include Sata CommHealth, Fullerton Healthcare Group and Healthway Medical Group. A total of 21 sellers had placed bids for the tender.

Two of the 17 operators, Acuum Medical and social enterprise Jaga-Me, will run only mobile teams that will provide mass vaccinations in places such as nursing homes.

Sites for vaccination centers may include free schools, community clubs and gyms. The centers will operate for up to 12 months and must be open from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. daily, including weekends and public holidays.

Vaccination mobile teams will consist of one doctor, four nurses and three administration staff and will operate from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Recently opened vaccination centers include Jalan Besar Community Center (CC), Bishan CC, Canberra CC and Senja-Cashew CC.

Three others are expected to start running in Bukit Timah, Marine Parade and Taman Jurong next Monday, the MoH said on Friday. ST understands that they will be run by Raffles Medical and Shenton Parkway. There will be 31 vaccination centers operating by mid-March, the MoH added.

The shootings can be administered in all 20 polyclinics, as well as in some general practitioners’ clinics.

Mr Yong Yih Ming, general manager at Raffles Medical Group, said he would run the vaccination center at Marine Parade CC which will be fully operational next week. This center is part of the last tender for 36 centers. The group is still awaiting further details from authorities on opening other future vaccination centers, he said.

Two other centers run by Parkway Shenton, under a previous tender, start operating Monday, said Mr. Ang Chee Wee, chief operations officer of the groups. ST understands that they are located in Bukit Timah and Taman Jurong.

Mr Sugumaran Subramanyam, chief of operations and corporate affairs at Sata CommHealth, said he would operate two vaccination centers and two vaccination mobile teams as part of the tender awarded on 11 February.

Its mobile teams are already operational and have been deployed since Monday, with 400 people vaccinated over the past four days.

The number of people vaccinated by the two moving teams is expected to eventually increase to 300 a day, he told ST.

The MoH had said in its tender that designated vendors would form part of its Covid-19 vaccination resource panel and that other vendors or in-house resources could be required to administer the vaccines when appropriate.

Singapore has so far approved the use of vaccines by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. Both vaccines have been shown to be about 95 percent effective against the coronavirus that is causing the pandemic.

The two Pfizer-BioNTech injections should be done three weeks apart, while the second Moderna injection is done 28 days after the first. Experts have said that a few days delay will not reduce the effectiveness of vaccines.

So far, about 250,000 people have received at least one stroke, while more than 110,000 – including President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong – have taken both doses.

Mr Ganalso said in a written parliamentary response on Tuesday that about 73 per cent of healthcare workers in Singapore’s public and private sectors, including primary care, acute hospitals and those in long-term care settings, had received at least the dose of first vaccine. About 72 percent of Covid-19 front-line workers and core workers in the aviation and maritime sectors were also vaccinated.

Mr Gan was answering questions from Sembawang GRC MP Lim Wee Kiak, Mountbatten MP Lim Biow Chuan and non-electoral MP Hazel Poa.

Mr Gan added that the progress of vaccination practice in Singapore is currently limited by the availability of vaccine supplies.

“If vaccine supplies arrive on time, we will have plenty of vaccines for all Singaporeans and long-term residents by the third quarter of this year and we will be able to complete the vaccination program by the end of this year,” he said. he, adding that progress could be accelerated if Singapore could provide more supplies earlier.

“However, we expect that global supply chains are likely to be disrupted from time to time for various reasons,” he added, noting how disruptions at the manufacturer’s manufacturing plant have led to delays in shipments. “We continue to monitor closely the situation for any possible outages of vaccines worldwide.”