Dutch government in double bid to save coronavirus curfew





At the same time, senators in the nearby parliament building were debating and expected to vote on hastily drafted legislation supporting the home stay order from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. that would make the appellate result in the courtroom largely unimportant. A clear majority of lawmakers in the lower house of parliament, including a number of opposition parties, passed the legislation Thursday. If the same parties vote for the measure in the senate, the bill will be passed. The siege caused a stir when it was introduced last month, but is widely supported and respected. In a summary trial Tuesday, a judge in The Hague overturned the legal basis for the curfew, saying the situation was not as urgent as the government using a law allowing it to act swiftly in acute emergencies such as a major breach. of dams that protect the lower Netherlands from high water. In court on Friday, government lawyer Reimer Veldhuis used the ambushes as a metaphor for the coronavirus pandemic that has caused more than 15,000 confirmed deaths in the country. Shortly before the curfew was introduced, water was splashing against the dam, he told the appeals panel. He said government scientific advisers warned him of a third wave hitting the Netherlands inflated by the most transmitted variant of the virus first discovered in Britain. In those circumstances, the Cabinet believed it should take emergency action in the form of a curfew, Veldhuis said. To stay in the metaphor, the water level had to be lowered as quickly as possible to make room for the new wave that was approaching us. However, Viruswaarheid lawyer Gerben van de Corput told the court that the initial ban was correct and needed to be upheld because the government did not need to use the emergency legislation. Quoting one of the government advisers who has called the imminent threat of the most transmitted variants a dark cloud, Van de Corput told the judges, a dark cloud is clearly something different from breaking an ambush. The Netherlands has been in a difficult blockade since mid-December, sending infection numbers slowly lower. Over the past two weeks, the 7-day average of new daily cases dropped from 22.98 to 21.39 new cases per 100,000 people. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

