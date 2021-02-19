Silent reaction in Israel and the Gulf to US Press on Iran talks

Saudi and Emirati officials were silent on Friday. Seeing the Biden administrations regarding Tehran resign, the two Gulf states who were outraged to be excluded from the last round of negotiations can only hope that the United States will keep its promises to ensure that Gulf interests to be represented in talks, analysts said.

We just have to trust the new administration; we have no chance, said Abdulkhaleq Abdulla, an Emirati political scientist. They are really determined to lead Iran, so there is no way anyone can stop them.

But he acknowledged that there might be something to be gained, saying, If the end result is less confrontation with Iran, a less aggressive Iran, a less expansionist Iran, a dream of his kind.

The Israeli government has not yet announced a clear response to the change in US policy, said Amos Yadlin, a former Israeli military intelligence chief. But at least initially, he said, it will take a much less militant approach to Biden administrations’ policy-making than it did with President Barack Obama.

“I think they will be very careful,” Mr Yadlin told the Israeli government. The Americans have not yet returned to the agreement and they will try to establish a dialogue that will help the Americans to reach a longer and stronger agreement.

He added: Practically, they will not face the Biden administration directly. They will wait a while to see if the Iranians are reacting and how the negotiations are going.

In Europe, where leaders had long hoped America would return to the table with Iran, there was a more positive response. US is giving diplomacy a chance, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said. wrote on Twitter. We expressly welcome and support this!