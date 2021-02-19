Covid Scotland: Scottish dental schools not accepting new students in 2021





Scottish dental schools will not admit new students for 2021, as final year students from 2020 have not yet graduated due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The universities of Scotland said the decision was made in light of the fact that pre-existing students were unable to graduate due to lack of practical clinical experience.

Any course offers made to students will be postponed until 2022. A University spokesman in Scotland said: “The request of current dentistry students to repeat the 2020-21 academic year in order to complete the vital clinical training required to qualify as a dentist has the sad additional effect of preventing schools Scotland dental staff to admit a new group of dental students as scheduled for September 2021. READ MORE: Asymptomatic Covid-19 Testing Centers Spread Across Glasgow “Dentistry is an area that has been particularly hard hit by the Covid pandemic, due to the risk of spreading the virus through aerosol transmission. This has a fairly limited clinical training. “All applicants interviewed for entry in September 2021 will still make a final decision on their interview by May 20, 2021, but any bids made this year will be for a postponed start date of September 2022. “Our sympathies are with these incoming students, who, like so many people, are severely disrupting their life plans.” Dentistry students being forced to repeat their final year will receive a scholarship from the Scottish Government. READ MORE: Remember about Scotland’s growing intensive care admissions Dental schools in Aberdeen, Glasgow and Edinburgh have taken the decision to postpone graduation for those in their final year, citing a lack of practical clinical experience. Graduation for students in Aberdeen has been postponed to winter, while their counterparts in Glasgow and Edinburgh will not complete their studies until next summer. Scottish Public Health Minister Mairi Gougeon previously announced that those affected would be eligible for a scholarship equal to the level of their student loans, amounting to between 4 4,750 and ,7 6,750, while also being able to apply for other types of support.







