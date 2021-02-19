Baguettes and the rooftops of Paris compete for Unesco recognition





Mid-March is set when the French culture minister will choose between French baguettes, zinc-plated roofs in Paris and the annual Arbois wine festival in Jura for which Unesco must be submitted for possible inclusion on its List of Non-materials 2022 Cultural heritage of mankind. Roselyne Bachelot will present her election to President Emmanuel Macron, the newspaper Le Figaro reported. The selected bid, if accepted by the president, will be submitted to the Unesco Committee for inclusion in the list. Every year, there are about 100 new additions to the list from around the world. It aims to protect and raise awareness of cultural heritage that cannot be determined by a single country. It can include, for example, clothes, food, festivals, craft traditions, rare languages ​​and songs. Other French properties already on the list are the French gastronomic meal, added in 2010, and the perfume-related skills in the Pays de Grasse, added in 2018. See a full list here. In France, six billion baguettes are sold each year, which equates to half a baguette per person every day. France 24 reported in 2018. It would be a good thing to protect our baguets, our know-how, said artisan baker Jean-Yves Boullier in a recent interview with France 24. “At least let them recognize the French baguette as a unique product that is typically French and something that other countries cannot do,” he said. Gray zinc roofs are one of the special features of Parisian architecture and cover most of the buildings there. They were also in the race to appear at Unesco for inclusion in 2020, but lost to the yoles, the traditional fishing boat from Martinique. Edouard Bastien, president of the hydraulics and climate engineering union Gnie Climatique et Couverture Plomberie, is supporting the zinc roofs in Paris for the appointment. He wants to have a technical knowledge that has existed for more than 200 years, Reported by BFMTV. La fte du Biou d’Arbois in the Jura department is an annual wine festival of medieval and religious origin dating back to the 17th century. It is usually celebrated in early September. The vinedressers in the surrounding area select the best bunches of grapes from their vines and collect them to form a giant grape ornament. This then hangs out of the town church as a Saint Just offering, so that the rest of the harvest is good. Read more: The mixed sky of Paris does no similar work French Lascaux caves are doing well 80 years after their discovery Notre Dame a year from the great fire

