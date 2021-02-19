Caught on CCTV, two policemen were killed as militants opened fire on Srinagar tea stall





Two policemen were killed by militants in the Baghat area on the way to the high-security airport in Srinagar, police said. The militants shot the two officers from close range, a police official said, adding that they were taken to a hospital where they both fell on the scene. Screengrab ANI The attack was caught on CCTV Soldiers Sohail Ahmed and Mohammad Yousuf of Jammu and Kashmir police were at a tea stall in the Baghat Barzulla area of ​​the city when the attack took place, according to a PTI report. # LOOK The terrorist opened fire today in Baghat Barzulla of Srinagar district in Kashmir (CCTV footage from police sources) pic.twitter.com/FXYCvQkyAb ANI (@ANI) 19 February 2021 Baghat Barzulla is located along the airport road with high security.The incident, the second of its kind in three days, was captured on CCTV cameras located in the area. Jammu and Kashmir: Unidentified people fire bullets at security forces in Baghat Barzulla, Kashmir’s Srinagar district. More details are expected. (Visuals driven by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/wQUDW9zWBE ANI (@ANI) 19 February 2021 Militants also shot and wounded the son of a restaurant owner in the city’s Durganag high-security area on Wednesday. #BarzullaTerrorAttackUpdate: Both injured # cops respectively SgCT Mohammad Yousuf of Zurhama Kupwara and Ct Suhail Ahmad of Logripora Aishmuqam reached #martyrization. We pay our rich tributes #martyrs and alert their families at this crucial moment. @JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/dP9jJrFPCd Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) 19 February 2021 Killed two police officers on duty In today’s CCTV footage of the attack, a person identified as Saqib can be seen pulling an assault rifle hidden inside his pheran, a loose-fitting clothing worn during the winter and pumping bullets at the two police officers, a report said. PTI. The terrorist then left the country even when people began to understand what had happened. Both officers were on duty at the time of the incident, the report said. Saquib’s connections are not yet known. YEARS Peoples Democratic Party leader Mehbooba Mufti condemned the attack and offered her condolences to the bereaved families. “This cycle of violence serves no cause and only misery arises,” she wrote on Twitter after police confirmed the victim of the attack. Condemn the killing of two police officers in the Baghat attack. My heart goes out to their families and loved ones. This cycle of violence serves no cause and only creates misery. Myftiu Mehbooba (@MehboobaMufti) 19 February 2021 National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah also condemned the attack. “What makes this attack even more reprehensible is that SgCT Mohammad Yousuf from Zurhama and Ct Suhail Ahmad of Logripora were unarmed and shot in the back. Nonsense and cowardly at the same time,” he wrote on Twitter. Two police personnel are said to have been killed in an attack in Srinagar today. I condemn this act of militant violence and send my condolences to the families of these heroes. Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) 19 February 2021 The attacks in the city came as a delegation of 24-member envoys from various countries visited Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday to assess the ground situation in the union territory.







