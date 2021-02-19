Latest news on coronavirus cases and vaccines





Tyson Foods strives to provide enough vaccines for its employees A Tyson Foods employee puts on a second protective mask outside the company’s meat processing plant, which has been hit by a coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, in Waterloo, Iowa, USA Jeffrey Becker | US NETWORK TODAY REUTERS Tyson Foods recently launched an effort to immunize its employees in Missouri, Illinois and Virginia. The meat processing company was only able to provide 1,000 doses, according to a report by CNBC’s Bertha Coombs. The company was able to take 25 to 50 doses simultaneously so far this month to immunize their health and safety workers at work over 65, but Tyson Foods employs 120,000 workers in two dozen states. “We are not rejecting any opportunity to get vaccines for our team members,” explained Tom Brower, Tyson’s senior vice president for health and safety. More than 12,500 Tyson Foods employees have contracted Covid-19, according to the Food Environment Reporting Network oversight group. Tyson has not confirmed those reports and claims that he has kept his workers safe. Rich Mendez

Pfizer requires the FDA to approve the storage of vaccine doses at higher temperatures A photo taken on January 15, 2021, shows a pharmacist holding a flask of diluted Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for Covid-19, stored at -70 in a super refrigerator at Le Mans Hospital, northwestern France. the country conducts a vaccination campaign to combat the spread of the new coronavirus. Jean-Francois Monier | AFP | Getty Images Pfizer said it is seeking permission from the Food and Drug Administration to store its Covid-19 vaccine for two weeks at temperatures commonly found in pharmaceutical freezers and refrigerators. The vaccine, which was created with German medicine maker BioNTech, currently has to be stored in ultra-cold freezers that keep it between minus 112 and minus 76 degrees Fahrenheit. Pfizer said it submitted new data to the U.S. agency showing the vaccine is stable between minus 13 and 5 degrees Fahrenheit. The vaccine is transported in a special thermal container that can be used as temporary storage for up to 30 days by refilling with dry ice every five days. The move could make the vaccine easier to ship across the U.S. at a time when the rate of inoculations has been slow. Berkeley Lovelace Jr.

Former Aetna CEO on how to increase the rate of vaccine use in the US The Biden administration announced plans this week to double the number of vaccines delivered directly to pharmacies from one million to two million doses per week, with a goal of reaching 40,000 pharmacies nationwide. Mark Bertolini, former CEO and chairman of Aetna, joined CNBC’s “Squawk Box” to discuss.

Pfizer vaccine lowers infection rates, may be effective after first dose, studies show Vaccine Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Sergio Perez | Reuters With encouraging news, two Israeli studies have shown that the Pfizer vaccine, made in conjunction with Germany’s BioNTech, could have a profound impact on virus transmission, Reuters reports. A study by Pfizer and the Israeli Ministry of Health found that the Pfizer vaccine reduced infection rates in asymptomatic cases by 89.4% and in symptomatic cases by 93.7%, the wire service reported. A separate study from Israel Sheba Medical Center found that hospital staff who received the first dose in January saw an 85% reduction in symptomatic Covid-19 within 15 to 28 days and an overall reduction in infections, including asymptomatic cases. , was 75%. Terri Cullen

Biotechnology expert Geoffrey Porges discusses the effectiveness of vaccines against variants Following the publication of a recent study on the effect of B.1.351 variant, first found in South Africa, on the effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines, Geoffrey Porges, director of Therapeutic Research and senior analyst at biotechnology at SVB Leerink, joined CNBC’s “Worldwide” Exchange to discuss the implications.

The daily average of new US Covid cases is declining in 43 states The United States is seeing a drop in new Covid cases, on a seven-day average, to 43 states, according to a CNBC analysis of Johns Hopkins University data. Only Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Vermont and Wyoming reported an increase in the seven-day average of new cases. Severe Covid cases have stabilized in Washington, DC, which has a seven-day average of 704 hospitalizations, down 3.9% from a week ago. Hospital admissions are declining in the other 49 states. This data provided by JHU has been collected by dozens of state and local agencies that have different reporting methodologies and levels of accuracy. Comparisons of the seven-day average help to mitigate discrepancies in state reporting procedures. Melodie Warner

