Punjab bruised and hit BJP refuses to let civil poll results disrupt its assembly campaign





Struck by serious reversals in civilian body polls, the BJP in Punjab is considering a crackdown on rebels who had ousted the party ahead of the election over a farmers’ strike. The party is also trying to assess strategies to lay its way back to the political battlefield ahead of next year’s State Assembly elections. The party that has remained bruised and hit by Congress in civic polls, refuses to give up soon claiming that the Assembly elections would be a different `ball game ‘. For a start, the party is taking an aggressive stance. The state unit has decided to whip up the rebels who ran as independent candidates for fear of retaliation from the farming community. This is a coward. We had to make a fight and we did it. But those who chose to flee will have to bear the consequences. The names of 20 such people have been identified and sent to the parties’ disciplinary committee to act, said Punjab BJP General Secretary Subhash Sharma. This is the first time that BJP goes solo and runs in elections. BJP has been Shiromani Akali Dal’s second sound in previous elections. We did not have a single thing in our favor during these civic polls, Sharma said, claiming that the government machinery was in favor of Congress and the disinformation campaign was high. He said there were many places where party candidates were not allowed to campaign as well. Despite everything, we had nominated 1,000 candidates, and some of the candidates turned out almost as well as the VET, Sharma said. The BJP also faced rebel candidates who were campaigning against the party in key areas. Even as the performance of the parties has not been encouraging if you follow the numbers, but the leaders admit they can not go below that. It’s the end and the party will only see an increase in numbers from here, said a senior BJP leader. Although leaders claimed it was too early to comment on the strategies, they claimed that all party district units would be galvanized to take into account the Assembly election challenge. The party will also make an effort to attract a new link with farmers and try to make farmers’ unions understand the importance of these new laws. Sharma said the party is preparing for 2022 and will nominate candidates for all 117 seats. There is a lack of a strong Opposition in Punjab and to start with BJP can definitely take that space, Sharma said. Now a task that seems too big, given the noise in civic polls.







