Live COVID-19 Updates: News on Coronavirus in Calgary for February 19

Follow this story for COVID-19 news in Calgary throughout the day. Gavin Young / Postmedia

Content of the article With COVID-19 news happening fast, we created this site to bring you our latest stories and information on the blast in and around Calgary. What is happening now

proclamation This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below.

Content of the article My COVID story: How were you affected by the coronavirus? Postmedia is looking to talk to people who may have been affected by COVID-19 here in Alberta. Are you in quarantine due to exposure to the variant? Did you get your vaccine and if you felt any side effects? Email us at [email protected] to share your experience, or send us a message viathis form. Read our ongoing coverage of personal stories emerging from the pandemic. Results of yesterday’s poll: Study suggests writing letters about the future can reduce the stress of the COVID pandemic Photo by Getty Images At a time when it seems COVID-19 can never go away, the letter makes a hopeful note not infrequently. With the new coronavirus vaccine, the pandemic has calmed down and many people go out to eat or travel, the writer reports. I think you may worry for a while, but a brighter day will surely come. Until then, please take care of yourself. In fact, the correspondent was describing a future that can be imagined for now. The note was written as part of aCanada-led studyindicating a new therapy for stress and anxiety brought about by COVID-19 and related closures. Subjects were asked to write letters to or from their future self an idea created to visualize a time when today’s pressures have been removed. Doing so seems to reduce negative feelings and increase positive feelings, the study suggests. Read more. December retail sales fell 3.4% while COVID restrictions bites

proclamation This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below.

Content of the article Canadian retail sales fell 3.4% in December to CAN $ 53.38 billion ($ 42.37 billion), the biggest monthly decline since April, as COVID-19 restrictions forced many businesses to close, Statistics said on Friday. of Canada. Analysts in a Reuters poll had, on average, forecast a 2.5% drop in overall sales in December. The revised Statscan November earns up to 1.8% from the initial 1.3%. Read more. Calgary needs extra help with the extremely difficult economic recovery ahead: Nenshi Photo by Brendan Miller / Postmedia Mayor Naheed Nenshi is warning that Calgary will not go back as easily as other cities after COVID, and he wants federal and provincial governments to hear that message. Nenshi sent a letter to Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland on Thursday outlining Calgarys questions ahead of the next federal budget. The Liberal government has not yet set a date for the release of the 2021 budget, but it is expected to be in the coming weeks. I’m very, very, very concerned that our post-pandemic recovery will be extremely difficult for many people, Nenshi said. And we have the power to change it, and we have to get that power. Read more. Thursday Incredible profits made by Albertas contact tracking team, says health minister Photo courtesy Alberta Government The Albertas contacts tracking team has made significant gains with an influx of new workers since the system failed in November, says Health Minister Tyler Shandro. The provincial contact tracking system was overloaded in the last months of 2020 with a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases. Alberta Health Services (AHS) could not process the request, forcing them to report only confirmed COVID-19 case contacts in high-priority settings.

proclamation This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below.

Content of the article Read more. Thursday Adherence to stagnation of COVID-19 precautions among causes of Trigger explosion, documents suggest Photo by Brendan Miller / Postmedia Errors in compliance with several COVID-19 protocols were among the causes of the fall outage at Calgarys Foothills Medical Center that infected 95 and killed 12, according to Alberta Health Services emails. The emails, received from Postmedia through a Freedom of Information request, cite information provided by AHS Infection Prevention and Control on the origin of the outbreak. Read more. Thursday Eau Claire YMCA to close forever, citing economic pressures Photo by Brendan Miller / Postmedia YMCA Calgary announced on Thursday that their Eau Claire location will not be reopened following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions. The nonprofit said financial and economic pressures led to the decision to permanently close Gray Family Eau Claire YMCA. The decision was made by the YMCA board of directors following a consultation process. The branch opened on October 17, 1988 and has contributed to the vitality of Calgary’s core over the past 30 years, according to YMCA Calgary board chairwoman Patricia White. Read more. Thursday Alberta Government Backlog Steps to Include $ 1,200 Nonprofit Workers Photo from supplied Workers at several nonprofits in Alberta will receive the $ 1,200 benefit earmarked for front-line workers who served critical roles throughout the pandemic after the government made a sudden turnaround Thursday. When the Critical Workers application portal opened Wednesday evening, it specifically listed nonprofit organizations as inappropriate.

proclamation This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below.

Content of the article Labor Minister Jason Copping announced via Twitter Thursday afternoon that those providing services through nonprofits that have provincial government grants or contracts may be eligible. Read more. Thursday 415 new cases, seven deaths Photo by Chris Schwarz / Alberta Government Dr. Deena Hinshaw gave an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in Alberta on Thursday afternoon. She joined Health Minister Tyler Shandro and Dr. Mark Joffe, vice president of Alberta Health Services, who provided an update on the provinces’ contact tracking capabilities. More than 2,300 contact trackers across the province, Shandro said; they are continuing to hire and train, he added, to further increase capacity

1,500 cases investigated per day

155,532 doses of vaccine are administered; more than 58,000 Albertans fully immunized

415 new cases in 10,275 tests; Position rate 4.2%

362 in hospital; 55 in the ICU

Seven deaths; 1,805 total

4,887 active cases; 123,338 recovered

Active alarms or explosions in 250 schools; 854 cases in these schools since 11 January Shandro says contact trackers reach all positive cases within 24 hours of test results. He says they tracked 1,003 cases on January 12 alone. # COVID19AB Alanna Smith (@alanna_smithh) February 18, 2021

proclamation This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below.

Content of the article “I want to emphasize that this is a rare incident,” says Hinshaw. “I know that the actions of an individual are not representative of all Albanians or all people of faith.” Alanna Smith (@alanna_smithh) February 18, 2021

proclamation This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below.

Content of the article See the full update below. We apologize, but this video has not been uploaded.

proclamation This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below.

Content of the article

Share this article on your social network