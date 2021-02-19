Live COVID-19 Updates: News on Coronavirus in Calgary for February 19

Content of the article
At a time when it seems COVID-19 can never go away, the letter makes a hopeful note not infrequently.
With the new coronavirus vaccine, the pandemic has calmed down and many people go out to eat or travel, the writer reports. I think you may worry for a while, but a brighter day will surely come. Until then, please take care of yourself.
In fact, the correspondent was describing a future that can be imagined for now. The note was written as part of aCanada-led studyindicating a new therapy for stress and anxiety brought about by COVID-19 and related closures.
Subjects were asked to write letters to or from their future self an idea created to visualize a time when today’s pressures have been removed. Doing so seems to reduce negative feelings and increase positive feelings, the study suggests.
Canadian retail sales fell 3.4% in December to CAN $ 53.38 billion ($ 42.37 billion), the biggest monthly decline since April, as COVID-19 restrictions forced many businesses to close, Statistics said on Friday. of Canada.
Analysts in a Reuters poll had, on average, forecast a 2.5% drop in overall sales in December. The revised Statscan November earns up to 1.8% from the initial 1.3%.
Mayor Naheed Nenshi is warning that Calgary will not go back as easily as other cities after COVID, and he wants federal and provincial governments to hear that message.
Nenshi sent a letter to Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland on Thursday outlining Calgarys questions ahead of the next federal budget. The Liberal government has not yet set a date for the release of the 2021 budget, but it is expected to be in the coming weeks.
I’m very, very, very concerned that our post-pandemic recovery will be extremely difficult for many people, Nenshi said. And we have the power to change it, and we have to get that power.
The Albertas contacts tracking team has made significant gains with an influx of new workers since the system failed in November, says Health Minister Tyler Shandro.
The provincial contact tracking system was overloaded in the last months of 2020 with a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases. Alberta Health Services (AHS) could not process the request, forcing them to report only confirmed COVID-19 case contacts in high-priority settings.
Errors in compliance with several COVID-19 protocols were among the causes of the fall outage at Calgarys Foothills Medical Center that infected 95 and killed 12, according to Alberta Health Services emails.
The emails, received from Postmedia through a Freedom of Information request, cite information provided by AHS Infection Prevention and Control on the origin of the outbreak.
YMCA Calgary announced on Thursday that their Eau Claire location will not be reopened following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.
The nonprofit said financial and economic pressures led to the decision to permanently close Gray Family Eau Claire YMCA. The decision was made by the YMCA board of directors following a consultation process.
The branch opened on October 17, 1988 and has contributed to the vitality of Calgary’s core over the past 30 years, according to YMCA Calgary board chairwoman Patricia White.
Workers at several nonprofits in Alberta will receive the $ 1,200 benefit earmarked for front-line workers who served critical roles throughout the pandemic after the government made a sudden turnaround Thursday.
When the Critical Workers application portal opened Wednesday evening, it specifically listed nonprofit organizations as inappropriate.
Labor Minister Jason Copping announced via Twitter Thursday afternoon that those providing services through nonprofits that have provincial government grants or contracts may be eligible.
Dr. Deena Hinshaw gave an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in Alberta on Thursday afternoon. She joined Health Minister Tyler Shandro and Dr. Mark Joffe, vice president of Alberta Health Services, who provided an update on the provinces’ contact tracking capabilities.
See the full update below.
