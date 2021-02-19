Russia is offering to export hundreds of millions of doses of vaccines, but can it deliver them?

ST PETERSBURG, Russia In its foreign policy, Russia tends to favor strong military power and oil and gas exports. But in recent months, the Kremlin has marked a sweeping diplomatic victory from an unexpected source: the success of its coronavirus vaccine, Sputnik V.

While the United States and European countries have considered or enforced vaccine export bans, Russia has won praise by sharing its vaccine with countries around the world in a visible act of enlightened self-interest.

To date, more than 50 Latin American countries in Asia have ordered 1.2 billion doses of the Russian vaccine, tarnishing the image of Russian science and elevating Moscow’s influence around the world.

In Russia, however, things are not always what they seem, and this apparent triumph of soft power diplomacy may not be all that the Kremlin would like the world to think. While Sputnik V is undoubtedly effective, production is remaining, raising questions about whether Moscow can promise far more vaccine exports than it can supply, and doing so at the expense of its citizens.