Connect with us

International

Hiker’s dog keeps him alive after he was trapped in the Italian Alps freezing for seven nights

Avatar

Published

2 mins ago

on

By


Hiker’s dog keeps him alive after he broke his ankle and was trapped in the Italian Alps that were frozen for seven nights

  • The man was walking with his dog Ash in the mountains in north-eastern Italy
  • The 33-year-old remained trapped in the wild after falling and breaking his ankle
  • The climber said Ash had helped him survive the seven icy nights in the Alps
  • He was airlifted to safety by rescue teams who saw the man from a helicopter

By Emilia Jiang For Mailonline

Published: | Updated:

A dog has helped its mountaineering owner survive seven nights in the Italian freezing Alps after the man broke his ankle and was trapped in the wild.

The 33-year-old man was rescued on Thursday after being seen lying near a creek in the mountains north of Udine, northeastern Italy.

He said his mixed breed dog Ash had kept him alive during the ice nights without much food and water.

A dog named Ash has helped his mountaineering owner survive seven nights in the Italian Freezing Alps after the man broke his ankle and was trapped in the wild. Ash is being photographed with a rescue team

The 33-year-old man was rescued on Thursday after being seen lying near a stream in the Julian Alps mountains in Udine, northeastern Italy. In the photo, rescue crews are airlifted from the mountains with an injured climber wrapped in a sleeping bag (pictured)

The 33-year-old man was rescued on Thursday after being found lying near a creek in the Julian Alps mountains in Udine, northeastern Italy. In the photo, rescue crews are airlifted from the mountains with an injured climber wrapped in a sleeping bag (pictured)

The Italian climber remained stranded for seven nights after he fell and broke his ankle while traveling in the mountains north of Udine, northeastern Italy

The Italian climber remained stranded for seven nights after he fell and broke his ankle while traveling in the mountains north of Udine, northeastern Italy

The unnamed climber, from the north-eastern city of Trieste, had started his walk a few days ago, spending nights in various mountain huts and makeshift shelters, as he does every year with his dog company.

He fell and broke his ankle while traveling through a part of the Venzonassa Valley, which is inaccessible by cell phone.

Although unable to move, the severely injured man managed to retreat to a stream and get some water there.

A dog has helped its mountaineering owner survive seven nights in the Italian freezing Alps after the man broke his ankle and was trapped in the wild. In the photo, the injured climber wrapped in a sleeping bag is preparing for take-off by rescue teams on Thursday after they saw the man

A dog has helped its mountaineering owner survive seven nights in the Italian freezing Alps after the man broke his ankle and was trapped in the wild. In the photo, the injured climber wrapped in a sleeping bag is preparing for air lift by rescue crews on Thursday after they saw the man

The 33-year-old man was found covered in leaves before escaping on Thursday after being seen lying near a creek in the mountains north of Udine, northeastern Italy

The 33-year-old man was found covered in leaves before escaping on Thursday after being seen lying near a creek in the mountains north of Udine, northeastern Italy

His dog Ash had stayed with him and helped him survive, the man said.

After he had not returned on Monday as expected, the climber’s girlfriend called the Friuli Mountain and Cave Rescue Service (CNSAS).

Rescuers in a helicopter saw the climber lying on the ground near the forest runway. He was found covered in leaves with his blanket of foil nearby.

The man was told to be conscious when rescuers arrived, but he had suffered serious injuries.

After he had not returned on Monday as expected, the climber's girlfriend called the Friuli Mountain and Cave Rescue Service (CNSAS). In the picture, rescue teams tend to have an injured climber

After he had not returned on Monday as expected, the climber’s girlfriend called the Friuli Mountain and Cave Rescue Service (CNSAS). In the picture, rescue teams tend to have an injured climber

Rescuers in a helicopter saw the climber lying on the ground near the forest runway after being notified by his girlfriend. The man was found covered in leaves with his blanket of foil nearby

Rescuers in a helicopter saw the climber lying on the ground near the forest runway after being notified by his girlfriend. The man was found covered in leaves with his blanket of foil nearby

Photographs show rescue personnel taking care of the injured by wrapping him in a sleeping bag before pulling him out of the mountains. He is being treated at a local hospital in Udine

Photographs show rescue personnel taking care of the injured by wrapping him in a sleeping bag before pulling him out of the mountains. He is being treated at a local hospital in Udine

Photographs show rescue personnel taking care of the injured by wrapping him in a sleeping bag before pulling him out of the mountains.

He is now being treated at a local hospital while Ash is being cared for by the rescue team.

The incident came to light after local rescue services discovered him in a Facebook poston Thursday.

proclamation

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: