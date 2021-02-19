Hiker’s dog keeps him alive after he was trapped in the Italian Alps freezing for seven nights

A dog has helped its mountaineering owner survive seven nights in the Italian freezing Alps after the man broke his ankle and was trapped in the wild.

The 33-year-old man was rescued on Thursday after being seen lying near a creek in the mountains north of Udine, northeastern Italy.

He said his mixed breed dog Ash had kept him alive during the ice nights without much food and water.

The unnamed climber, from the north-eastern city of Trieste, had started his walk a few days ago, spending nights in various mountain huts and makeshift shelters, as he does every year with his dog company.

He fell and broke his ankle while traveling through a part of the Venzonassa Valley, which is inaccessible by cell phone.

Although unable to move, the severely injured man managed to retreat to a stream and get some water there.

His dog Ash had stayed with him and helped him survive, the man said.

After he had not returned on Monday as expected, the climber’s girlfriend called the Friuli Mountain and Cave Rescue Service (CNSAS).

Rescuers in a helicopter saw the climber lying on the ground near the forest runway. He was found covered in leaves with his blanket of foil nearby.

The man was told to be conscious when rescuers arrived, but he had suffered serious injuries.

Photographs show rescue personnel taking care of the injured by wrapping him in a sleeping bag before pulling him out of the mountains. He is being treated at a local hospital in Udine

He is now being treated at a local hospital while Ash is being cared for by the rescue team.

The incident came to light after local rescue services discovered him in a Facebook poston Thursday.