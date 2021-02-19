The world is waking up with the equality of vaccines





At half the point in the World Health Organization and Tedros Director General Adhanom Ghebreyesus’ 100 day challenge, a movement of people and organizations are now coming together under the banner of vaccine equality. The WHO welcomes the new commitments made by France, Germany, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the United States of America on COVAX and the fair distribution of vaccines. Supported by 190 countries and economies, COVAX is the best-positioned global mechanism to deliver vaccines worldwide and end the COVID-19 pandemic. “There is a growing movement behind vaccine parity and I welcome world leaders going to the challenge by taking on new commitments to effectively end this pandemic by effectively sharing doses and increasing funding for COVAX,” he said. Dr. Tedros, Director General of World Health Organization. “This may not be business as usual and there is an urgent need for countries to share doses and technology, increase production and ensure that there is a steady supply of vaccines so that everyone, everywhere can get a vaccine. . “ Nearly 7,000 people and hundreds of organizations have already signed a vaccine parity statement that directly calls on governments and manufacturers to speed up regulatory processes, increase production by sharing knowledge and technology, and ensure that doses are shared equally. There is a specific call to get started with all the health and care workers who have been at the forefront of this pandemic for over a year. Heads of state and sports stars like Romain Grosjean; international agencies including UNICEF, the UN Development Program, UN Women and the World Food Program; sports organizations such as the International Olympic Committee, World Rugby and FIFA; faith-focused networks, gender and youth, and civil society groups such as Elders, Global Health Council, Nursing Now, Pandemic Action Network, UHC2030 and Women in Global Health, * – these and many more have signed up to the movement broad-based, which recognizes the need for moral, economic and global security of fair distribution of vaccines. Dr Keith C Rowley, Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago and President of the Caribbean and Common Market (CARICOM) said: “Today, thankfully, we are in a country where we have now tested and tested vaccines. A shining light is shining on our way to a more successful response to the still looting virus. “ The movement for vaccine parity is growing, and to prevent virus variants from undermining our health technologies and hindering an already slow global economic recovery, it is important that leaders continue to grow to ensure that we end this. pandemic as soon as possible. Individuals and organizations everywhere are encouraged to join in this essential effort. Note to editors: Please find the statement at who.int/vaccinequity * A list of statement supporters will be added to the WHO website and updated regularly.

