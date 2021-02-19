The fugitive addresses the police for ‘peace and tranquility’ to escape his imprisoned cohabitants

Some Twitter users noted that the final sentence for the man would be house arrest Photo by Getty Images

For some, being stuck in a stalemate during the COVID-19 pandemic has felt like prison. For others, it has been even worse. A fugitive was handed over to police in the UK because his living situation was intolerable, Inspector Darren Taylor said on Twitter on Thursday. Peace and quiet! A wanted man surrendered to the team yesterday afternoon after informing us that he prefers to go back to jail, then he will have to spend more time with the people he lived with! the Sussex police officer wrote on Twitter. One in custody and was returning to jail to spend a further time alone. Taylor said the man was looking to get back to jail, meaning he broke the terms of a preliminary release from jail and he was handed over to Burgess Hill Police Station around 5am on Wednesday.

Content of the article Peace and quiet! A wanted man surrendered to the team yesterday afternoon after informing us that he prefers to go back to jail, then he will have to spend more time with the people he lived with! One in custody and was returning to jail to spend a further time alone pic.twitter.com/zCwLo0fgDQ Inspector Darren Taylor (@InspectorDarren) February 18, 2021 Some Twitter users noted that the final sentence for the husband would be house arrest. Police did not identify the man or reveal any details about his original charges or the people he lived with. While going to jail to escape the blockage may sound extreme, many relationships have been strained by the pandemic. More than half (53 per cent) of the British population reported feeling angry with people they knew because of the way they were behaving during the pandemic, according to research published by Kings College London and Ipsos MORI in the Journal of the Royal Society of Medicine. One in 12 people said they stopped talking to a friend or family member about pandemic disputes. In Canada, people are reporting symptoms of depression at an alarming rate during the COVID-19 pandemic, rising sevenfold from two percent before March 2020 to 14 percent in December. Moreover, COVID-related stresses have a disproportionate effect on those with a history of mental health or substance use issues: Nearly half of those with substance use disorders in the past, for example, reported moderate symptoms of strong to severe depression since March.

Content of the article These are among the findings of a Leger survey that examined aspects of mental health and pandemic substance use, reports Ottawa Citizen. The online survey, commissioned by the Canadian Mental Health Commission (MHCC) and the Canadian Center for Substance Use and Addiction (CCSA), and released Wednesday, interviewed just over 4,000 Canadians aged 16 and over for two time period 13 October-November 2, 2020 and 19 November-December. 2, 2020 She found that only about 42 percent of Canadians said their mental health was very good or excellent. According to Statistics Canada, 67 percent of Canadians made the same claim in 2019. The pandemic has also had a profound effect on intimate relationships for better or worse. In a survey by its members lOrdre des psychologues du Qubec last October, 44 percent of respondents reported an increase in clients seeking relationship therapy: It was the most common reason, after anxiety and depressive symptoms, to see a psychologist . More than 22 percent of respondents said they had noticed an increase in splits or separation or divorce among clients since the pandemic began last March. Chronic stress has an impact on a couple, said Dr. Christine Grou, president of the professional order, and of course the pandemic is a major stressor with anxiety about everything from illness and job loss to their children’s school raising tensions and worsening relationship issues for many couples.

Content of the article If people feel bad about themselves, it affects the couple, Grou told the Montreal Newspaper. Chronic stress can make us more nervous and more likely to explode in front of a partner. People feel more fragile. Solid couples in which partners do not take it personally and have developed strategies to alleviate tensions will do better, she said. Importers’s important to understand that it is not necessarily the other person who is intolerant, but the situation, Grou said. The COVID-19 pandemic has also resulted in a growing wave of domestic violence reports, experts say, warning that the stress of living in a blockage continues to put victims at risk. The helpline for women attacked by Canada made 20,334 calls between October 1 and December 31, 2020, compared to 12,352 during the same period a year ago, Yvonne Harding, the organization’s resource development manager, told the Canadian Press. With files from Ottawa Citizen, Montreal Gazette and The Canadian Press

