The fugitive addresses the police for ‘peace and tranquility’ to escape his imprisoned cohabitants

Some Twitter users noted that the final sentence for the man would be house arrest
Article author:
National Post staff
Date of publication:
February 19, 20211 hour ago4 minutes reading
Content of the article
For some, being stuck in a stalemate during the COVID-19 pandemic has felt like prison. For others, it has been even worse.
A fugitive was handed over to police in the UK because his living situation was intolerable, Inspector Darren Taylor said on Twitter on Thursday.
Peace and quiet! A wanted man surrendered to the team yesterday afternoon after informing us that he prefers to go back to jail, then he will have to spend more time with the people he lived with! the Sussex police officer wrote on Twitter. One in custody and was returning to jail to spend a further time alone.
Taylor said the man was looking to get back to jail, meaning he broke the terms of a preliminary release from jail and he was handed over to Burgess Hill Police Station around 5am on Wednesday.
proclamation
This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below.
Content of the article
Peace and quiet! A wanted man surrendered to the team yesterday afternoon after informing us that he prefers to go back to jail, then he will have to spend more time with the people he lived with! One in custody and was returning to jail to spend a further time alone pic.twitter.com/zCwLo0fgDQ
Some Twitter users noted that the final sentence for the husband would be house arrest.
Police did not identify the man or reveal any details about his original charges or the people he lived with.
While going to jail to escape the blockage may sound extreme, many relationships have been strained by the pandemic.
More than half (53 per cent) of the British population reported feeling angry with people they knew because of the way they were behaving during the pandemic, according to research published by Kings College London and Ipsos MORI in the Journal of the Royal Society of Medicine.
One in 12 people said they stopped talking to a friend or family member about pandemic disputes.
In Canada, people are reporting symptoms of depression at an alarming rate during the COVID-19 pandemic, rising sevenfold from two percent before March 2020 to 14 percent in December.
Moreover, COVID-related stresses have a disproportionate effect on those with a history of mental health or substance use issues: Nearly half of those with substance use disorders in the past, for example, reported moderate symptoms of strong to severe depression since March.
proclamation
This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below.
Content of the article
These are among the findings of a Leger survey that examined aspects of mental health and pandemic substance use, reports Ottawa Citizen. The online survey, commissioned by the Canadian Mental Health Commission (MHCC) and the Canadian Center for Substance Use and Addiction (CCSA), and released Wednesday, interviewed just over 4,000 Canadians aged 16 and over for two time period 13 October-November 2, 2020 and 19 November-December. 2, 2020
She found that only about 42 percent of Canadians said their mental health was very good or excellent. According to Statistics Canada, 67 percent of Canadians made the same claim in 2019.
The pandemic has also had a profound effect on intimate relationships for better or worse.
In a survey by its members lOrdre des psychologues du Qubec last October, 44 percent of respondents reported an increase in clients seeking relationship therapy: It was the most common reason, after anxiety and depressive symptoms, to see a psychologist . More than 22 percent of respondents said they had noticed an increase in splits or separation or divorce among clients since the pandemic began last March.
Chronic stress has an impact on a couple, said Dr. Christine Grou, president of the professional order, and of course the pandemic is a major stressor with anxiety about everything from illness and job loss to their children’s school raising tensions and worsening relationship issues for many couples.
proclamation
This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below.
Content of the article
If people feel bad about themselves, it affects the couple, Grou told the Montreal Newspaper. Chronic stress can make us more nervous and more likely to explode in front of a partner. People feel more fragile.
Solid couples in which partners do not take it personally and have developed strategies to alleviate tensions will do better, she said. Importers’s important to understand that it is not necessarily the other person who is intolerant, but the situation, Grou said.
The COVID-19 pandemic has also resulted in a growing wave of domestic violence reports, experts say, warning that the stress of living in a blockage continues to put victims at risk.
The helpline for women attacked by Canada made 20,334 calls between October 1 and December 31, 2020, compared to 12,352 during the same period a year ago, Yvonne Harding, the organization’s resource development manager, told the Canadian Press.
With files from Ottawa Citizen, Montreal Gazette and The Canadian Press
Share this article on your social network
Newsletter Posted
Sign up to receive top daily stories from the National Post, a division of Postmedia Network Inc.
By clicking on the subscribe button, you agree to receive the above newsletter from Postmedia Network Inc. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking on the unsubscribe link at the bottom of our emails. Postmedia Network Inc. | 365 Bloor Street East, Toronto, Ontario, M4W 3L4 | 416-383-2300
Thanks for registering!
A welcome email is on its way. If you do not see it, please check your trash file.
The next edition of the Posted Newsletter will soon be in your inbox.
We encountered a problem registering you. Please try again
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos