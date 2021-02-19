International
Warning to the public – do not fall for scammers looking for gift cards
NEW YORK STATE POLICE
Major Darrin S. Pitkin
Corps Commander D
PRESS RELEASE
New York State Police are sending a reminder to the public. If someone calls you, sends you messages, emails or sends you messages on social networks and asks you to send money in the form of a gift card, it is likely to be a scam.
New York State Police continue to receive complaints about various scams targeting people seeking money in the form of gift cards. Gift cards are a popular and convenient way to make a gift to someone. They are also a popular way for fraudsters to steal money from you. This is because gift cards are like cash: if you buy a gift card and someone uses it, you probably can not get your money back. Gift cards are for gifts, not for payments. Anyone seeking payment by gift card is always a scammer.
What they have in common is an urgent need for you to send money immediately. Scammers will sometimes ask you to tie money in front of them, but increasingly, they tell you to put money in a gift card.
Here’s what happens: the caller often tells you to buy a popular gift card, often, iTunes, Google Play or Amazon. The caller will tell you to pick up the card at a designated store near you often Walmart, Target, Walgreens or CVS. They may even make you buy some cards at some stores. Sometimes, the caller will stay on the phone with you as you go to the store. After purchasing the card, the caller will ask for the gift card number and PIN code on the back of the card. Those numbers allow them to immediately get the money you charged to the card. And once they have done so, the fraudsters and your money are gone, usually without a trace.
If you or you know someone who has paid with a gift card, call the card company and tell them that the card was used in a scam, there may be a possibility that the money has not been received yet. The Federal Trade Commission collects information about scams in https://reportfraud.ftc.gov/#/ asistent.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]