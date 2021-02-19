Russian Railways Earned 484 Billion Rubles from Foreign Activities in 2020 | tidings





MOSKW, February 19, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Revenues of Russian Railways from foreign activities in 2020 amounted to 484 billion rubles as announced by the First Deputy General Director of Russian Railways Sergey Pavlov at the annual meeting of the company board. He agreed that such a result was ensured by successful work in all three areas of foreign business: transit, international logistics and foreign projects. Pavlov also recalled that the company is participating in the International Cooperation and Export project and is fulfilling all its obligations. “The volume of export services in general for rail transport in 2020 is estimated at $ 1.3 billion. “We anticipate that it will reach one and a half billion US dollars in the next four years, which corresponds to the annual growth rate in the services export strategy,” he noted. At the end of last year, over 800,000 TEUs were transported in transit through the Russian Railways network, which is 10% more than the planned indicator of the company’s Long-Term Development program. A total of 561,000 TEUs were transported on the most popular route, by China to Europe (+ 62% from 2019) This result, among other things, contributed to the attraction of new cargo flows. “In accordance with the decision of the Government of Russian Federation to subsidize transit traffic, systematic work was organized with foreign clients to attract new cargo flows to Trans-Siberia. Emphasis was placed on developing new markets, including countries Asia-Pacific region, including the Center and South Asia, “he said In particular, he focused on the ongoing work to further copy INTERTRAN information technologies to all Russian Railway stations receiving containers. One of the main effects of the project, according to him, was a four-day reduction in cargo clearance for intermodal transport. In total, INTERTRAN information technologies were used to transport 12,800 high-capacity containers. According to the senior manager, Russian Railways plays an important role in more than ten specialized international organizations in the development of international transport, including transit transport. Its purpose is to improve the legal regulation of transport and the formation of strategic development priorities. Pavlov also noted how the image of Russian Railways as a green company was being strengthened internationally: Russian Railways joined the UIC Declaration on Sustainable Movement, thus confirming its readiness to contribute to the Paris Agreements to combat change. of climate. In the field of engineering, according to Mr. Pavlov, Russian Railways has managed not only to maintain its pace of work on current infrastructure projects abroad, but also to expand cooperation with countries in Europe, Africa, and South and Southeast Asia. He also said that new instruments for foreign economic and marketing activities were created in 2020. In particular, the Russian Railways export portfolio has been developed and approved, and a digital project management environment and interactive communication format are being built. . In addition, the company continues to manage the railways in Mongolia AND Armenia. At the end of last year, record numbers were reached regarding freight traffic in Mongolia, including transit by China to Europe through Russian Federation. International goals for the current year, according to Mr. Pavlov, include the development of transit traffic and logistics activities, strengthening the position of Russian Railways in international organizations and improving the legal conditions for transport, as well as the continuation of its projects abroad. He said revenues from the company’s foreign activities in 2021 are expected to be 500 billion rubles. View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/russian-railways-earned-484-billion-rubles-by-foreign-activities-in-2020-301231763.html SOURCE Russian Railways

