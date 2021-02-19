Nova Scotia reports 2 new COVID-19 cases, announces first vaccination clinic for Micmac – Halifax

Nova Scotia reported two new cases of coronavirus on Friday.

A new case is in the eastern area and concerns trips outside Atlantic Canada. The other case is in the central area and is a close contact of a previously reported case.

There are 15 active cases known in the province.

Read more: Here’s the Nova Scotia coronavirus vaccine distribution plan

Vaccine update

As of December 15, 2020, the province has received 47,280 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 10,530 of the Pfizer vaccine received this week.

This week the Pfizer distribution was the largest provincial shipment to date and was distributed to eight clinics across the province.

Recent reports from the federal government show that vaccine deliveries to Canada are back on track, Strang said, adding that stable deliveries are expected.

On February 22, the province is launching the first community clinic to vaccinate Nova Scotians.

Monday will mark an important milestone as we begin our first prototype clinic at IWK for Nova Scotians who are 80 years of age or older.

Strang said he is happy to report that appointments fill up quickly and 500 seniors are scheduled to be immunized at the community clinic.











Nova Scotia Expands COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics Despite Delivery Delays





Nova Scotia Expands COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics Despite Delivery Delays



Three new clinics starting this week are in Antigonish, Bridgewater and Amherst.

During March, there will be 10 vaccination clinics in the community, Strang said.

The clinics will open in the following communities on these dates:

Monday, March 8: Halifax, New Minas, Sydney and Truro

Monday, March 15: Antigonish, Halifax and Yarmouth

Monday, March 22: Amherst, Bridgewater and Dartmouth

Strang said about 48,000 Nova Scotians will receive a letter from MSI advising them that they are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

As of March 1, anyone over the age of 80, or will turn 80 after that date, has the right to be vaccinated.

Details will be provided in the coming weeks and will be included in the MSI letters.

Reservations for vaccination appointments can be made online or by telephone. Since the immunization process involves two doses of the vaccine, individuals will be required to reserve both at the same time.

If you are not comfortable and some seniors may not be coming to a large clinic, you certainly have the opportunity to wait, Strang said.

We are now working with pharmacies and doctor partners to get the vaccine to selected locations across the province that would not be large community clinics.

Strang reminds individuals that public health guidelines should be followed before and after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccination plan for Mikmaq

Next week, the first of 13 immunization clinics for Mikmaw communities will launch in Millbrook First Nation.

Details are being finalized and qualified individuals will be contacted by Millbrook First Nation Health Center.

All First Nations clinics will be managed by relevant health centers in different communities and it will be the staff of the health centers who administer the vaccine to those living in their communities, Strang said.

It has been very important in our partnership with First Nations communities to have their clinics, for them to have a large amount of input in the assignment and who is vaccinated and when.

We were really relying on them to communicate about the clinic, to communicate in an appropriate and culturally sensitive way to deal with some of the challenges we have about vaccine reluctance that are specific within those communities.

Strang said the same approach will be followed with Nova Scotian African communities, and that the plan it is still under development.

Coronavirus: Vaccinations are taking place in 400 indigenous communities, the minister says





Coronavirus: Vaccinations are taking place in 400 indigenous communities, the minister says



Nova Scotians are encouraged to get tested

Nova Scotia health officials are encouraging residents to get tested.

On Sunday, a testing clinic will be set up at the North Sydney Marine Ferry Terminal.

Prime Minister Stephen McNeil said at Friday’s conference all travelers from Newfoundland and Labrador are encouraged to be tested.

Testing will be mandatory for those excluded from the 14-day isolation coming from the NL

Strang told the conference that cases with unknown sources have appeared in Beaver Bank and New Minas.

I want to remind people that even if you have a single symptom, or just feel mildly ill, you need to be tested.

Many of the recent cases of COVID-19 that we are seeing in Nova Scotia are presenting as mild, cold-like symptoms.

He says neither the runny nose nor the tickling of the throat should be ignored.

Please go online or call 811 and book a trial, Strang said.











Nova Scotia continues to promote fast testing in the face of the COVID-19 variant





Nova Scotia continues to promote fast testing in the face of the COVID-19 variant



On Friday, mobile testing units were deployed at Beaver Bank.

This weekend, the province will conduct community-based testing and work closely with families and Beaver Bank-Monarch Drive Primary School staff, following an issue related to

school was reported this week. Strang said he encourages residents to attend.

Extending our testing will be an important part of our evaluation of the effort to determine if there is any undetected spread of COVID within those communities.

A pop-up site in New Minas will also be hosted this Saturday and Sunday.

Friday.19 February

– 12:30 – 7:30 pm Paul O’Regan Hall (Halifax Central Library)

– noon – 6:30 pm St. Peter’s Lion Community Hall Sat Shk. 20

– 10:30 – 5:30 pm Port Hawkesbury Civic Center

– 11:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. Minas New Fire Department Sun 21 February

– 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. New Minas Fire Department pic.twitter.com/9NZzeHn8UJ – Nova Scotia Health (@HealthNS) 19 February 2021

Friday marked the 100th Nova Scotia COVID-19 conference and will be the last conference of Prime Minister McNeils before he is replaced by Prime Minister-designate Iain Rankin.