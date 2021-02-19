International
Kagara kidnapping: Nigeria latest school kidnapping news, how the international community reacts
Kagara, Niger, Nigeria, the latest city to experience a high-profile school kidnapping after the pipo armed storm, the Government College of Science receives about 42 pipo commodes.
Less than 48 hours have passed since armed officers were identified as thugs kidnapping several students and the school staff gathers 27 students, 12 staff members and’s staff’s family’s know-how chambers.
The international community wants to start with the mouth on top of the school in Kagara kidnapping mata wey don dey to be like the monkey hand inside the pot wey don dey resembles the human hand.
[Kagara abduction] – Wetin the United Nations together?
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres does not condemn the kidnapping of students and some staff members.
We say that attacking schools and educational facilities is unacceptable and ask the Nigerian gomenta to do everything possible to ensure the rescue of the boys and also to punish those who kidnap.
Unicef reaction to [Kagara abduction] eye
The United Nations Children’s Fund is the UN agency wey di chook eye on peak mata, say attack on schools and violation of bull peak rights
UNICEF representatives Peter Hawkins say the damage point feels safe for the enemy home and for schools and that no parent thinks they are concerned about the high safety of the points.
Oga Hawkins also acknowledges the effort she has made so far to save lives.
Amnesty International ‘s response to [Kagara abduction]
Amnesty International says schools are now under attack in northern Nigeria.
And date schools need to be safe so that the school’s school does not choose between dia education and dia life.
The rights group says di Kangara attacked Dey Happyun three months after a Happy weyun for katsina state and points out that goment no dey does enough to protect the lives of my citizens.
They say the Nigerian gomenta should do everything possible to secure the release of the bull peak school and odas wey dey di kidnappers.
America’s former Ambassador on [Kagara abduction]
Former US Ambassador John Campbell says Nigerian goments both sates and federal goment dey always deny saying they pay ransom to save pipo.
And when you go, if you do not save the boys quickly, it means to go and pay a ransom.
[Kagara abduction] – Before the United Kingdom, today marks three years since Leah Sharibu lost
Know Great Britain condemns Leah Sharibu’s continued captivity and expresses deep regret for her family and friends.
We continue to support the Nigerian government’s efforts to address terrorist threats, British High Commissioner Catriona Laing together.
Leah Sharibu follows for a section of 110 schoolgirls kidnapping militant group for Dapchi, Yobe State for February 2018.
Today marks the third anniversary of the kidnapping of a schoolgirl by terrorists in Nigeria.
[Kagara abduction] and rescue efforts
Search and rescue operations are still ongoing to find staff and students abducted from a school in central northern Nigeria two days ago.
At the head of the student kidnapping for Kagara Niger State Nigeria, a popular Islamic cleric Sheikh Ahmad Gumi does not tell BBC Pidgin to say that he does not meet some thugs regarding the students of the College of Government Sciences and their staff.
Promise Dem I say Dem Go Helep look for the release of students know Sheikh Gumi together on Friday morning.
Sheikh Gumi says that unlike some media reports, we will not meet the Kagara kidnappers, but they can still get in touch with the bull and the bull say that the bull knows the bull.
“I’m really telling you that I’m having a meeting with some pipo about the kidnapping of students in Kagara and bull tell me to say though not be be dem do do am but dem di di pipo wey kidnappings by students and i’m going to I do my best to know. “
“And bull tell me tell bull go look di Kagara pipo dey released at any time from now on.” Dis na wetin Sheik Gumi yan.
Nigerian Police Force does not disclose how they plan to ensure the release of dias and the safe return of dia families
[Kagara abduction] Background
On Wednesday around 3 am (local time) gunmen enter the wey dey Government Scientific College for Kagara city for Niger (Central Nigeria) to snatch about 42 pipo in total including a teacher with his entire family .
Di Kagara’s abduction came less and three months after the abduction of over 300 students for the Government High School of Science, Kankara for the state of Katsina in northwestern Nigeria.
Students can regain dias freedom a few days after goment negotiate with the kidnappers and the claims say goment pay moni but the claim that wey di goment federal not to accept.
The local report of Tori dey says that di dey authority addresses two prominent repentant bandits Fulani from Katsina and Zamfara states to get in touch with the kidnappers.
Breakdown of high profile kidnappings within Nigeria before Kagara kidnapping:
Kankara (2020) – 344 students
Kagara (2021) – 27 students, 15 others
– 344 Kankara students are released
– 112 Chibok girls lost
– Released 107 Dapchi students. 6 killed. Leah Sharibu loses
