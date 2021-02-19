The three-day conditional detention for Disha can be heard today





A court in Delhi on Friday sent climate activist Disha Ravi to jail for three days at the request of Delhi Police who will seek her custody again next week to face him with co-accused. Additional Metropolitan Prosecutor (ACMM) Akash Jain sent 22-year-old Ravi to three days of judicial detention after she was produced in court at the end of five days of police detention. The activist was arrested in Bengaluru on 13 February by Delhi Police for allegedly creating and splitting a protest package supporting farmers ‘agitation against the Centers’ new farm laws. Delhi police claimed Monday that Ravi, along with Mumbai-based lawyer Nikita Jacob and Pune engineer Shantanu Muluk, created the toolkit and shared it with others to tarnish India’s image. Both have already been granted parole by the Bombay High Court earlier this week. On Friday, Ravi was brought to Delhi court amid high security by the investigative agency which demanded that she be sent to judicial detention for three days. Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Irfan Ahmed told the court during the hearing that police had issued a notice to co-accused Shantanu Muluk on February 22 to join the investigation and that would be when they would again question Ravi. . He alleged that Ravi had been evasive during the interrogation and blamed co-accused Nikita Jacob and Muluk. Ahmed also said police want to question him again and bring him face to face with the co-accused in the case. She shifted the blame to co-accused Nikita Jacob and Muluk. They all have to face each other. Ravi has also filed a parole application that is likely to be received on Saturday. Opposing the submissions by the PPA, Siddharth Agarwal, representing Ravi, said the case diary was not provided properly and also not in accordance with the law. He stressed that he was not even paginated. A case journal is a log of daily investigations into a case. The court, after hearing the arguments, sent Ravi to jail until February 22nd. Earlier in the day, the Delhi High Court instructed the media and police to exercise restraint while giving details of the case, which dates back to earlier this month, when Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg wrote a toolkit detailing how to organize a campaign to support the ongoing protest of farmers in India. Delhi police have sought to link the vehicle package to the January 26 violence in Delhi and to pro-Khalistani organizations.

