International
Reservations of the Mother and Baby Home testimonies may exist
Minister Roderic O’Gorman, whose department is set to receive the Commission’s data, says he has been informed that backup cassette tapes of survivors “may” exist.
The Commission informed me yesterday that it had become aware of the off-site backup tapes, which may – and I must point out – may contain – the audio files of the personal accounts given to the Confidential Committee, “Minister Roderic OGorman, Minister of Ireland for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth detected during a debate Friday.
O’Gorman said he was informed of these backup tapes after requesting that the commission “exhaust all possibilities to obtain interview data” that was conducted as part of the confidential commission in the area of the Commission of Inquiry into Mothers and Infants Homes.
O’Gorman said Friday he was awaiting a response from the commission which was asked to arrange for the tapes and their contents to be “made urgently available to my Department as part of the archive transfer that has begun to take place”.
O’Gorman added: “I emphasize that I do not want to raise unfair expectations for these tapes. I very much hope they contain the audio recordings of the 549 people who agreed to record, but it will not last until the tapes are made. Retrieved, reconnected with the native IT system and transferred to my Department that my Department will be able to ascertain this for a fact.We are all aware that sometimes technology can disappoint us.
“These tapes are backups in the form of disaster recovery tapes and that is their function. If the recordings are on those tapes, then I will have to decide, in light of the legal advice given by the Attorney General, to to what extent the material in those tapes can be made lawfully available “.
This discovery of potential backup cassettes comes just days after O’Gorman said during a debate on 16 February that he “became aware of the deletion of the recorded evidence of those who had given personal account before the confidential committee when I read the report. it is stated in one of the chapters describing how the commission functioned.
He added: “In the report, the commission indicated that it had done so in accordance with what it understood to be its obligations under the data protection law.
“I know that since the report came out, the people who testified before the confidential committee have argued that they did not understand it as the commission. The commission circulated a document saying it would seek permission to register personal accounts before the confidential commission. the document is not about deletion.The Commission has stated in all correspondence with me that it sought consent to delete these tapes.
“However, I acknowledge that a number of survivors have come forward to say that their consent was not sought. It is problematic when survivors say they are not being heard.”
Later, on February 18, TD Niamh Smyth, addressing Minister OGorman in Dail, called for the legal life of the Commission of Inquiry into Mothers ‘and Babies’ Homes to be extended in the hope of providing more time to obtain credible evidence. to have lost
Smyth said: I do not believe that in this time and age, one day and the age of technology at best, those proofs cannot be taken. Must be taken. Therefore, I believe that we should extend the entire legal life of the Commission.
But we must remember that survivors have rights and under the GDPR, their rights have been violated. And just for that reason, we must act now and extend the life of the Commission. This is what the state owes them, at least – the transparency, the transparency they deserve.
Noting that he understands the anger of the survivors, TD Smyth, Minister OGorman said: The Commission is independent in its functioning. They said that each witness on the confidential committee was given a guarantee of complete anonymity and therefore the tapes were deleted.
The Commission has repeatedly stated that this process and the accompanying actions were carried out with the knowledge of the survivors.
However, it is clear that some survivors do not share that view.
OGorman says he has worked intensively with the Attorney General, the Data Protection Commissioner and the Commission of Inquiry on deleting audio tapes in order to reach a solution that ensures that the voices of survivors are heard.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]