The man before Christ was arrested on suspicion of having done child pornography





The Child Use Internet Unit of the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams received information about the man who was in Fort St. Louis. Photo by jinga80 / Getty Images / iStockphoto Content of the article FORT ST. JOHN Alberta authorities have arrested a 37-year-old man from British Columbia and claim he was creating and uploading child pornography involving his daughter online. Says Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams Focus on Organized Crime in a press release that their online child exploitation unit in Calgary received information about the man who was in Fort St. Louis. John. He says investigators identified a suspect suspected of uploading child sexual abuse material online, and further investigation revealed the photos were of the suspects's young daughter. The unit says a suspect had shared the photos online. The man was arrested on Feb. 8 and is charged with creating, distributing, possessing and accessing child pornography, as well as several firearms offenses. The name of the suspects is not being disclosed to protect the identity of the victim, who is receiving help from groups, including child services. proclamation This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below. Content of the article Police say a number of computers and electronic devices were seized for forensic analysis and the investigation is ongoing. Law enforcement from across Canada, including Calgary Police, Fort St. Louis. John RCMP, RCMPs National Child Exploitation Coordination Center and the United States National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, cooperated in the investigation. Our main concern was the health and well-being of that child. Once we received that advice, our investigators stepped in and made an arrest as soon as possible, Sgt said. Randy Poon of the child exploitation unit online in the press release. Cpl Madonna Saunderson of BC RCMP said that these types of crimes do not respect boundaries or boundaries. Cooperation and enforcement between partners should be smooth and this file is an example of the efforts made to detect, prevent and investigate child exploitation files, she said.

