



When it comes to restoring the leading role of the United States on the international stage, today was a pretty good day. For example, the White House started every day formally joining Paris climate agreement. Administration as well moved forward with multilateral diplomacy over Iran’s nuclear program. “This afternoon, President Joe Biden attended a virtual version of the annual Munich Security Conference and secured an international audience.”America is back“ To that end, the new US president rejoined the country in the NATO alliance – clearly vowing to “maintain confidence in Article 5” – and stressed his support for democracy and democratic institutions throughout globin. Biden also attended a G-7 summit, which, unlike his predecessor, did not involve lobbying in support of Russia’s membership in the international group. “We are in the middle of a fundamental debate about the future direction of our world. Among those who argue that given all the challenges we face, from the fourth industrial revolution to a global pandemic autocracy is the best way forward and those who understand that democracy is essential to meeting those challenges, “Biden told G-7 members. He added, “We need to demonstrate that democracies can still provide for our people. This is our galvanizing mission.” It was, for all intents and purposes, the opposite of the message the United States has given to an international audience over the past four years. Alsoshtë also a message that resonated with our allies. Reuters reported: Joe Biden has placed the United States as the leader of the free world in a fantastic move that has helped the West unite, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday. “As you have seen and heard before, America has unreservedly returned as the leader of the free world and that is a fantastic thing,” Johnson told the Munich Security Conference, citing a speech by the US president earlier. Friday. This is a quote that was undoubtedly welcomed in the West Wing and the State Department. Alsoshtë also a quote that seems to lead Donald Trump to anger. Biden’s predecessor was preoccupied, on an almost comical scale, with the idea that the United States was an international laugh for decades, until the Republican arrived at the White House and brought back with him only the global stature of the nation. He spent most of his term repeating the line CONTINUALLY, seeing it as one of his most important achievements. Indeed, in his bizarre farewell speech, Trump found it necessary, one last time, to boast to Americans, “The world respects us again.” In a visible message to Biden, the outgoing president added: “Please do not lose that respect.” As too often, Trump had reality behind him. As regular readers know, Trump did drastic damage to our international reputation. Precisely is exactly why the British prime minister was not relieved simply to see and hear Biden today, it is also why Boris Johnson was celebrating what he sees as the return of the United States as the “leader of the free world”. What was implied in the comments was that, in the very recent past, it was a title the United States had lost.

