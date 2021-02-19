Comox Valley Spring Recreation Guide is coming out soon – Comox Valley Record

Get all your recreation information in one place.
The Comox Valley Spring Recreation Guide will be available Wednesday, March 3 as a note on the Comox Valley Record, with an overview of online programming starting Tuesday, March 2nd.
The guide includes April through June programs for Comox Recreation, CVRD Sports and Water Sports, Courtenay Recreation, and Cumberland Recreation, as well as information for various community groups.
Cumberland, Comox and Courtenay Rec will begin enrollment in the spring on March 8 while the Sports and Aquatic centers offer ongoing enrollment. Enjoy convenient online registration for all organizations.
Recreation staff are closely monitoring the provincial health orders and guidelines set by the Association of Recreational Parks and British Columbia, and other authorities. Check out the security plans on the websites listed below.
Go online and see the security plans for each organization:
Cumberland: www.cumberland.ca/rec
Comox Valley Sports and Water Resorts: www.comoxvalleyrd.ca/rec
Comox: www.comox.ca/rekreacion
Courtenay: www.courtenay.ca/rec