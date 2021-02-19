SIT Web Hosting Series on Critical Global Issues Community news





The BRATTLEBORO School for International Training (SIT) will host the Spring 2021 Critical Conversation Series, which aims to inspire broad community dialogue on global, interdisciplinary topics within the SIT Global Affairs Framework. Launched in mid-February, the series throughout the semester will feature more than 40 webinars, all of which are free and open to anyone interested. This series of webinars provides an opportunity for committed global citizens to explore some of the world’s most pressing challenges and connect with SIT’s extensive network of faculties, staff, alumni and SIT partners, said SIT President Dr. Sophia Howlett. Our inaugural series of wineries, Perspectives from Global South, was a tremendous success and we are proud to be able to offer a sequel this spring now with a focus on Alternative Modernities. Dr. Howlett will be among the speakers of the series, a group which represents a diverse group of researchers, scholars, practitioners and community leaders associated with SITs and partner institutions around the world. Other speakers featured include Drs. Walter Mignolo, professor of Romance Studies at Duke University, and Carol Jenkins, CEO of World Learning, as well as SIT alumni Aicha Cooper, an international development professional at the World Bank; Jennifer Dulski, CEO and founder of Rising Change and former COO e Change.org; and Maria Agui Carter, an award-winning independent director. The webinars will include expert panels and lectures on issues including the current crisis of democracy and the spread of colonialism, the critical interaction between water and geopolitics, and indigenous constructions of power and social organization, while experimental sessions will provide the opportunity to learn to cook a traditional recipe. , try an online SIT language course and take a dance or yoga class. Additional events will give participants the opportunity to hear directly from the SIT alumni and learn about SIT programs and the admissions process. The Spring Events aim to expand the dialogue of the Fall 2020 Critical Conversation Webinar Series, which provided a platform for SIT to continue engaging with its community around the world at a time when personal events were not possible. The series brought together more than 1,000 SIT students, faculty, staff, alumni and other global citizens for a variety of virtual events. Many of these webinars were registered and SIT has made them available for free viewing on the Fall 2020 Critical Conversations website as a resource for the community. To view the full schedule of events and subscribe to the series, visit the Critical Conversation Spring 2021 website https://www.sit.edu/criticalconversations/?term=spring-2021.

