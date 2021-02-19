London politicians condemn signs of Ale virus ‘virus China’ – London

A central London bar, Ont., Is spreading widespread condemnation of the latest outdoor signage that has been described as anti-Asian and racist by some local politicians and other community members – allegations the bar owner has denied.

Alerts outside the Ale House, which on at least three occasions has referred to coronavirus as “China virus”, have also prompted at least one local member of parliament to investigate whether any city regulations could be enforced to combat the messages.

One of the signs, seen earlier this week and addressed to Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford, said the story would show blockades across the province “causing more damage 2” [sic] public than the China virus. ”

“With anti-Asian racism on the rise over the past year, we feel it important to let our neighbors and our constituents know that we strongly condemn this language,” said NDP MPs Teresa Armstrong, Terence Kernaghan and Peggy Sattler. in a joint statement Friday.

“This kind of anti-Chinese rhetoric is inflammatory and undesirable in our increasingly diverse city,” they said, noting that there has been a marked increase in anti-Asian attitudes and behaviors as a result of the coronavirus.

In addition to the three MPP MDPs, the signs have also been denounced by the Mayor of London Holder of Ed, local MPs Peter Fragiskatos, Lindsay Mathyssen, Karen Old, and Kate Young, and by Central London BIA.

The holder wrote on Twitter late Friday morning that the city was fortunate to have a “proud and vibrant Chinese community” and that the support that had arisen in response to the signs was a testament to this, adding that it was “a much more reflection good of the values ​​that this city really represents ”.

“We have been in contact with the (London Police Service) and the BIA in the city center to discuss the content of the sign and although the numerous messages are divisive and offensive to members of the community, they do not meet any threshold for issuing criminal charges.”

London is fortunate to have a proud and vibrant Chinese community in our city. The outpouring of support we have seen in response, from Londoners of all backgrounds, is a testament to this. And, I believe, a much better reflection of the values ​​that this city truly represents. #ldnont – Ed Holder (@ldnontmayor) 19 February 2021

The marks were also condemned by members of the Black Lives Matter London, who in a Facebook post on Thursday, said the signs encouraged hate rhetoric. They added that it was hoped that “swift action” would be taken to see the signs removed.

“No one should be subjected to this racist, violent and disrespectful language. “Not in a city whose recent mandates include dismantling racism in all its forms,” ​​the post read.

In an interview, Alexandra Kane of Black Lives Matter London said Ale House could not claim ignorance about the wording of the sign given the increased focus it has had over the past year on the impacts of racism.

Absolutely, he chose to be racist. And that is the terrible part. He has chosen to attack a community with this violent message. “

Describing the signalization as “completely unacceptable”, Fragiskatos wrote on Twitter on Thursday that he had arrived in the city earlier that day “to ask if the bylaws are applicable to combat these vile messages. “

In a statement Friday, London’s top municipal law enforcement official said the city had received “numerous complaints” about signaling, adding that it was taking the complaints seriously.

“We are working together with the London Police Service, in partnership with regulatory agencies, to review the messages and determine what we can do within our legal jurisdiction,” Orest Katolyk said.

“It is unfortunate and frustrating to see the negative impact that these divisive and offensive messages have on our community.”

London police have told the 980 CFPL before that the signs, though “disappointing and offensive”, did not in themselves meet the threshold of a criminal offense.

Speaking at 980 CPL on Thursday, Ale House owner Alex Petro defended his use of the term “China virus”, saying he was strictly against the Chinese government and had “no connection to the people”.

I think I clarified that today, that my idols, were always government-oriented. They were not aimed at people, he said.

“I have no case against Asian people, absolutely not at all. I have been in this place for 11 years. I do a fair business with two of the Asian shops and have lots of Asian friends. So my idols are strictly towards the Communist government of China. “

On Thursday, following the reaction from members of the public, the bar changed to: “We love the Chinese people, we hate the genocide and the Chinese virus that your municipal government has caused us.”

A day later, the sign was changed again: “Calling an oppressive government is not a racist period! We have respect 4 [sic] all the people.”

Ale House is no stranger to controversy over its signs. In 2017, the bar received headlines for messages about a promise by then-Prime Minister Kathleen Wynne to raise the minimum wage to $ 15 an hour.

Ale House London on 19 February 2021.

Sawyer Bogdan / 980 CFPL



During Thursday’s interview, Petro dismissed unverified social media claims that a group of international students had been expelled from Ale House recently after demanding that one of the offensive signs be removed.

The post also claimed that students had been told by a manager that “no Chinese is allowed in the restaurant”. Posts on social media have since been removed.

The allegations prompted a joint statement late Thursday from Western University, its three affiliated university colleges and Fanshawe College, stating that it was “unacceptable for our students to be subjected to acts of racism in the city where they decide to make a home “.

The statement did not name Ale House directly, but alluded to “an incident involving a local restaurant in London”, and that, “as leaders of London’s post-secondary institutions, we have an obligation to call for racism when we become aware of to. ”

“It did not happen. The period “, says Petro.

“We have a number of cameras here … I have made an open invitation, anyone who wants to come and look at the cameras they are more than welcome to do it,” he said.

“I am turning to my lawyer to see what, if anything, can be done. I can tell you that the story is not true at all. ”

Asian communities across the country have reported an increase in racist behaviors over the past year due to the coronavirus, which was first detected in Wuhan, China in late 2019.

Recently, Vancouver police on Thursday reported a disturbing 717 percent increase in anti-Asian hate crimes in the city in 2020 – 98 cases compared to 12 in 2019.

Queenie Choo, CEO of SUCCESS, a community service group for newcomers to Canada, said there are likely to be many more hate crime incidents that have not been reported.

Data from Statistics Canada show that Canadians of Asian descent were more likely to report noticing increased racial or ethnic harassment during the pandemic.











Prime Minister John Horgan says his government is working on new hate crime legislation



Earlier this month, Amy Go, president of Canadian National Council for Social Justice, told the Canadian press that the pandemic had resulted in a series of attacks directed at the Sino-Canadian community.

Initial rhetoric about COVID-19, such as some labeling it “Wuhan virus” or “China virus,” had also done “extraordinary” damage, Go said.

“Just because we look Chinese or look Asian, we suddenly are not Canadian,” Go said.

Asked if he considered the potential for anti-Asian sentiment to come from his use of the “China virus”, Petro said he could not prevent how someone chose to interpret the sign.

“Do you know that he will ask for a conversation? Absolutely. Will there be a turning back for Asian people? Maybe, ”he said.

“I can not verify the stories you are telling me in Vancouver. I have no reason to believe that you are not telling me the factual information. But again, I try to be clear with the limited space I have in that sign fell my rages are generally based towards the government – not generally, 100 percent. “

Petro said he believed not enough attention and action was being taken when it came to banning Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor and the Chinese government’s treatment of Uighur Muslims.

Kovrig and Spavor were arrested more than two years ago as the apparent revenge for the arrest of Canadian tech executive Meng Wanzhou, who is wanted in the US on fraud charges.

““Everyone is in a fuss now because I used the term ‘China virus’, but you have two sons, two Canadian citizens sitting in a crazy race in China, and we have no answer from our government,” he said.

Conservatives pressure Feds to condemn China for actions against Uighur Muslims



“I am not afraid to call it what it is. And I know, and people who know me know that I’m not a racist … I know no one. And what I feel or do in the grand scheme of things will not go anywhere. I know that. But if we do not start talking, nothing will happen. ”

Earlier this week, Canada joined the United States and 56 other countries in adopting a statement denouncing the state-sponsored arbitrary ban on foreign nationals for political purposes, a move China called a “disgusting act.” and Hypocrite “to her calls for Canada to release Meng

On Thursday, the Conservatives called for the House of Commons to officially declare crimes against Uighur minority Muslims in China a genocide. The motion is not binding on the government and does not specify what the next steps should be. A vote is expected Monday.

– With files by Jacquelyn LeBel and Canadian Press

