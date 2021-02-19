The woman was attacked, robbed by her husband at Comox after closing the business





Comox Valley RCMP is seeking help from the public to find a man involved in a violent robbery early Friday. At 12:50 p.m., police received a report of a robbery and serious assault on a business in the 700-block of Anderton Road in Comox. The victim reported that she had just closed the store and was putting items in her luggage when a man approached her, displayed what appeared to be a pistol and demanded her valuables. In the ensuing fight, the victim was attacked and suffered a cut on the neck. The suspect left with her bag and car keys. Police are still gathering evidence and will release surveillance photos of the suspect if they become available, Const said. Monika Terragni, Media Relations Officer for Comox Valley RCMP. Police asked anyone in the area to review surveillance or surveillance footage and contact police with any information. The suspect is described as a Caucasian man in his 20s, approximately 56 to 58 years old, with short hair and a weak structure. He was wearing black pants and a black mask and had the hood pulled into a light gray jacket with a white diamond pattern. The RCMP Major Crime Unit in Comox Valley is asking anyone with information to call 250-338-1321. To make an anonymous report, contact Stop Stop Crime at 1-800-222-KIPSSHILLA or go to comoxvalleycrimestoppers.bc.ca.







