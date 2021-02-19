On Friday for Future India comes out in support of Disha Ravi





On Friday for the Future (FFF) India, the Indian chapter of the international climate strike movement launched by Swedish environmental campaigner Greta Thunberg came out in support of Disha Ravi, 22, in a series of tweets. This is the first statement issued by the student-led organization since Ms. Ravi was arrested by Delhi Police on 13 February. Disha has been an integral part of this movement. Not only has she expressed environmental concerns in India, but she has strived for equality and representation of the most affected and marginalized groups of countries in the narrative of global climate movements, FFF India said. Another tweet read: As volunteers, we would not stand up again to say that she is one of the best among us. If there is one thing her activism has taught us, it is to raise our voices peacefully and with respect for those at stake, to ensure justice for all. Climate action The organization underlined the importance of climate action. We may be imperfect in our efforts, but we are not afraid to try. We will continue to learn, grow and stand without fear for the truth, as Disha always does, she added. Citizens and activists also gathered around Ms. Ravi and again spoke out against the government’s illegal and disproportionate response to the targeting of young activists. In a joint venture organized by the National Alliance of Popular Movements, the Coalition for Environmental Justice in India and the People’s Union for Civil Liberties here on Friday, activists expressed concern over the authoritarian actions of governments and the criminalization of dissent. Two types of attacks Vocalist TM Krishna, who was part of the event, said there were two types of attacks on young people one to tell them to shut up and stay home and the other involved poisoning their minds with what they are taught so that they not to think freely. Kavita Srivastava, the national secretary of the Union for Civil Liberties, questioned the way in which Delhi police arrested Disha Ravi. Leo Saldanha of the Environmental Support Group said imprisoning the minds of young people was the worst kind of violence. Nagraj Adve, Co-Caller of Teachers Against the Climate Crisis; Sandeep Pandey of Uttar Pradesh; Abhilasha Singh, alumnus at Mount Carmel College; and Ashish Kothari, writer and environmental activist, also spoke at the event.

