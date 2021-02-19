Delhi may bring back Covid checks for internal flyers





The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will convene on Monday to decide whether checks and safeguards were needed, such as mandatory negative RT-PCR test reports for people coming from states where cases of Covid-19 are rising, the senior government officials said Friday. The meeting comes against the backdrop of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday claiming during an event that the Capital is out of the danger zone. DDMA is meeting on Monday to review the Covid-19 situation in other states and territories of the union, especially those in which the number of cases is rising again, Delhis chief secretary Vijay Dev confirmed. Another senior official on the DDMA executive committee, who did not want to be identified, said: On Monday, the authority will also decide whether, at this stage, it is necessary to impose conditions such as the results of the mandatory RT- test. PCR that is valid for 72 hours for people coming from states where cases are rising again. The DDMA is headed by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal is the deputy head of the authorities. In Delhi, the daily test positivity level has remained less than 1% for more than two months now. On Friday, government data showed, Delhi recorded 158 new Covid-19 cases and a positivity rate of 0.26% with 60,836 tests of which 39,931 were RT-PCR tests, believed to be more accurate being performed. To date, 637,603 cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Delhi of which 625,653 people have recovered and 10,897 have died. I feel now that all three waves of Covid-19 have hit the city and it will eventually go out. Now it is no longer a pandemic but an endemic one I hope we will not see 8600 cases a day. I feel we are out of the danger zone, but we need to take the right measures, we need to keep masks and social distance, Satyendar Jain said Friday at an event to greet health workers at Lok Nayak Hospital the governments of the largest Covid city -19 objects. At its peak, Delhi recorded 8,593 new Covid-19 cases on November 11, the highest in a single day in the city. HT on Friday published a report showing how Maharashtra, Punjab, Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir have seen their seven-day averages of daily Covid-19 cases increase by between 20% and 69%, highlighting the potential risk of an increase in cases between fear of mutant strains gaining ground and laziness in adhering to protocols due to Covid fatigue being reported nationwide. In Kerala, the first wave continues unabated. Dr Lalit Kant, former head of the epidemiology and communicable diseases department at the Indian Medical Research Council (ICMR), said: Cases are on the rise in several other states. With this, Delhi should immediately scale the supervision and tests. However, the state should have slowed down on some relaxations, especially those related to enclosed spaces, such as movie theaters and banquets. So Delhi cannot reduce the tests at all costs. Setting conditions such as the RT-PCR test for people coming from other states, especially those where cases are rising again, should also help.

