International
‘Put a pinch of love in everything you do’: Toronto famous bakery founder dies of COVID-19, family says
TORONTO – The patriarch of a family-run bakery west of Toronto is dead after an ongoing battle with COVID-19.
In a post on SanRemo Bakery and Cafés on Instagram page Thursday, the Bozzo family confirmed that Natale Bozzo had died after six weeks in hospital.
He fought hard, he was in good health before that and we learned about his failed health through very difficult phone calls from the hospital and thankfully we were able to say goodbye, the post reads.
Born in 1945, Bozzo emigrated to Canada from Italy at the age of 15.
He started working in the Toronto Little Italy neighborhood in Bakil Sicilia on College Street before opening SanRemo Bakery with his brothers in Etobicoke in 1969.
Bozzo would become the sole owner of the bakery located on Royal York Boulevard and Simpson Avenue in the 1990s with his three sons.
He would later retire, but the family said Bozzo often helped around the oven as it was his passion.
He was an incredible baker and the most hardworking man we know. He was resilient and agile. He was polite and a friend to everyone, the family said in the post.
Known for its Italian-inspired dishes and superfluous sweets, the Etobicoke production was forced to close its doors on January 22 after four employees, including Bozzo, tested positive for COVID-19. They reopened for business on February 6th.
The bakery said at the time that it was working with Toronto Public Health and was following their advice on how to move forward.
In the weeks that followed, Bozzo’s condition worsened in the hospital, according to his son, Robert.
“We put it on the fan,” he told CTV News Toronto on Friday. “He made that choice to go, which, you know, he was scared of.”
The family said Bozzo’s death would be followed by what they describe as an inexplicable time of grief.
He said the secret of baking was to put a pinch of love into everything, and also to miss that pinch in ways we could not describe.
On Thursday evening, Prime Minister Doug Ford expressed his condolences.
“My condolences go to Rob, Nick, Ed and the entire family of Natale Bozzo, a true local champion who pursued his passions,” Ford wrote. “A family-owned business, SanRemo Bakery and Café has been a staple in Etobicoke for many years. God bless the Bozzo family.”
Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie and Leafs President Branden Shannahan also paid tribute to the Toronto baker.
“Very sad when I heard about the death of Natale Bozzo, growing up just a few blocks away, the SanRemo Furnace has always been part of our celebrations and special occasions,” Shannahan wrote Thursday night.
SanRemo was open for receptions on Friday and customers were eager to share what Bozzo’s legacy had for them.
Stephen Ruth said he visits the bakery every day. “Like home, it’s the community, the family, I know everyone and all the employees,” he said.
After getting a pizza, Liz Roy said, “the heart and soul of this neighborhood is quiet.”
Bozzo was 75 years old.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]