Conservatives say they are seeking a more compassionate approach to drug users





OTTAWA – The Federal Conservative Party is signaling that it will not oppose Liberal justice reforms to divert simple drug possession acts from the criminal justice system, saying Canadians struggling with drug addiction deserve “needed help” . It’s a significant change for a party that, when it was last in power, introduced mandatory minimum sentences for simple drug possession offenses – a policy that was later deemed “cruel and unusual” as well as unconstitutional. by the courts. Rob Moore, the Conservatives’ shadow minister for justice, told the Star on Thursday that the party supports “measures to ensure that those struggling with addiction receive the help they need”. However, on the move to the basis of party order and law, Moore said anyone who benefits or enables drug addiction Canadians deserves “the full weight of the law.” “We also need a government that highlights the dangers posed by hard drugs and substances and provides the education available to warn people about the dangers of substance abuse,” Moore said in a statement. The long-awaited Liberal Justice Reform Act, introduced in the House of Commons on Thursday, would abolish mandatory minimum sentences for all drug offenses and require police and prosecutors to consider alternatives to criminal charges for offenses. simple possession. For example, the police may issue warnings to drug users, or divert them from the criminal justice system to treatment plans. The bill fails to decriminalize simple drug possession, a policy backed by police chiefs. But the Liberals presented the reforms as an attempt to address the over-representation of Black and Indigenous people in prisons. According to the John Howard Association of Canada, indigenous prisoners accounted for more than 25 percent of the total prison population in 2020 The Conservatives ‘implicit approval of the Liberals’ plan to divert drug offenders from prison comes amid a worsening opioid crisis across the country. Between 2016 and June 2020, Health Canada reported 17,602 apparent deaths from overdose regarding opioid use and projects the number of deaths will continue to rise in the coming months. It also comes after Canada’s Public Prosecution Service instructed federal prosecutors to focus on possession issues involving public safety concerns, diverting less serious cases from the criminal justice system. “We are seeking a more compassionate approach,” a conservative source told the Star about drug users in the criminal justice system. The source was not authorized to speak publicly and Star agreed to protect their identities. The source warned that the Conservative parliamentary group has not yet had a discussion on the specifics of the Liberals’ criminal justice reforms and so the party is not prepared to take a public position at this time. Last month, Conservative leader Erin O’Toole told reporters he believed drug offenders deserved treatment rather than harsh sentences – but avoided a question about decriminalization, instead saying he was not in favor of further legalization. of drugs. Loading … Loading …Loading …Loading …Loading …Loading … “It is not appropriate to have very serious penalties for Canadians who have drug problems,” O’Toole told a news conference in January. “But at the same time, we need to educate Canadians because there is a risk of substances, drugs and it is the role of politicians to talk about the dangers to the well-being of Canadians.”







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos