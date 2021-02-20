Jagan unveils a 40-foot-high[40 m]carriage in the Antarvedic temple Visakhapatnam News





Rajahmundry: YS Prime Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy unveiled on Friday the chariot of the Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in the village of Antarvedi in the East Godavari district, which coincides with the prosperous Ratha Saptami CM also offered puja and aarti and pulled the 40 meter long cart to announce its commissioning.

Earlier, CM was given a traditional welcome upon his arrival. After the darshan of the main deity, he took part in the puja, after which he was given vesirvachanam (blessings) by Vedic experts. He then proceeded to the ornate cart and offered puja and aarti. The seven-tier cart was ordered by the prime minister along with his cabinet colleagues officially pulling him forward.

The cart was built at a cost of Rs 1 billion after a fire extinguished the previous one on September 5, 2020. The government took over the construction of the cart shortly after the incident and completed it three months before the annual Kalyanotsavam. The new six-wheeled, seven-wheeled cart was made from 1,330 cubic feet of wood. The shaft is equipped with hydraulic brakes and has a protective spill with iron gates.

It may be recalled that the old wheelchair in Devasthanam sank in the early hours of September 5 last year. The government sanctioned Rs 95 lakh for the new wheelchair and the donation equipment department sent revised estimates of Rs 1.10 crore after adding features like the braking and rider system to the wheelchair, which is 42 meters high, 14 meters wide and 20 meters tall.

Each wheel of the cart is six feet in radius. Quality Bastar teak worth Rs 72 lakh was used to build it, with about 40 workers engaged 24 hours to complete the work. JNTUK and Andhra University assisted the waqf department. Arount 10 teams visited several locations to identify teak. Rathotsavam will be held at the temple on February 23rd.

