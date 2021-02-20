Agricultural laws against farmers, middle class, says Pilot | Jaipur News





Jaipur: Congress leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said on Friday that the Center’s agricultural laws are not only anti-farmers but also against the middle class and they will force the government to withdraw these black laws.

Addressing a mega kisan mahapanchayat in the Kotkhawada area of ​​Chaksu City in Jaipur, the third in a series, the Pilot claimed that the laws would push the future of farmers into darkness because of which farmers across the country are at gunpoint against his.

He said the farmers who are agitating will not rest until the laws are withdrawn.

Today there is a major crisis for farmers in the country. We all need to understand that the Union government has passed laws that are not only anti-agricultural but also against the middle class and youth, he said, adding that his party was committed to the interest of farmers and will force the government withdraw laws.

He also said that farmers are not begging but are fighting for their rights. Self-respecting relatives are not looking for Sahanubhuti (sympathy) but Sahajog (cooperation), he said.

The pilot also asked the farmers gathered there if they got their incomes doubled as promised by Modi in 2014. But on the other hand, the common man is shaking under the ever-increasing fuel prices and input costs.

A three-point resolution was passed in mahapanchayat, calling for the repeal of farm laws, legislation to provide the minimum support price (MSP) for agricultural production and a return to rising fuel prices.

It was the first large gathering of farmers in Rajasthan after the recent visit of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to the state and the third kisan mahapanchayat led by Pilot after similar events organized in Dausa and Bharatpur.

Some of the speakers also talked about a farmer boy in charge of jobs to improve their situation and mentioned about Sachin Pilot that he was denied the post of CM, although he worked hard in the recent assembly polls.

Former Ministers Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena, MLAs Hemaram Chaudhary, Brijendra Ola, Murari Meena, Rakesh Parekh, GR Khatana, Prashant Bairwa and other party leaders were present at the rally organized by Chaksu MLA Ved Prakash Solanki.

Chaksu on the outskirts of Jaipur is dominated by SC / ST and OBC. FacebookTweetLinkedinEmail

