Home fire claims life of a man in Ahousaht, north of Tofino – Parksville Qualicum Beach News

A man died in a house fire at the Ahousaht Nation First Reserve on February 17, 2021. (Image BP File)

As the close-knit community mourns, the RCMP investigates

A house fire in Ahousaht First Nation has claimed the life of a man, RCMP reports.

The fire started on Feb. 17 around 2 p.m. RCMP was called to the scene where about two dozen community members were trying to help put out the blaze. Despite their efforts, a body was found in the house. He is believed to be the only resident. No one else was hurt.

Ahousaht First Nation has a reserve on the island of Flores, a half hour boat ride north of Tofino.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No wrongdoing is suspected at this time.

“This is a very close community and this tragedy has affected every member of the community along with the first responses that helped put out the fire,” said Detachment Commander Tofino Sgt. Todd Pebernat said in a press release.

“Nuu-Chah-Nulth Health Services have been on the island providing mental health and traditional healing services to those affected by this fire”

To protect the privacy of the individual, his or her name is not being issued or confirmed by the RCMP, or by BC CoronersService investigating the death.

