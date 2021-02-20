COVID-19 vaccination: One death, 3 severe adverse events reported in Karnataka





Three more serious side effects after immunization (AEFI) and one death were reported in Karnataka on Friday. The person who died on Friday was vaccinated on 10 February. He suffered a myocardial infarction (heart attack) the next day. According to the departmental media bulletin, a 56-year-old observer in Chikkaballapur who was admitted and dismissed from the Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences died on 19 February. A detailed investigation by the AEFI committee is expected, the bulletin says. Chikkaballapur District Health Officer (DHO) Indira Kabade told Hindu that he had a history of undetected aortic stenosis (a disease of the heart valve). He had a pre-existing heart disease and was unaware of it. One day after vaccination, he suffered a myocardial infarction and was admitted to the ICU of Chikkaballapur district hospital. He was transferred to Aster CMI Hospital for further treatment. Once he was stable, he was transferred back to the district hospital. Our team moved him to Jayadeva Hospital for a full evaluation from where he was released on February 18, and he was fine. On Feb. 19, he again developed chest pain and died, she said. Of the other adverse events reported on February 19, while one is assessed as of a serious nature, the other two are serious. With this, a total of three severe and 18 severe AEFI and four deaths days after vaccination have been reported so far in Karnataka. A 26-year-old female collector vaccinated in Bengaluru on February 17 fainted within 30 minutes of being vaccinated and was unconscious for 10 minutes. She vomited, developed dementia and difficulty breathing. She was admitted to ESI Hospital in Rajajinagar and was released. Her condition is stable now. A 45-year-old anganwadi worker in Raichur, who was vaccinated on January 20, developed pain in the bilateral lower limbs on February 15. She also had fever, chills, abdominal pain and vomiting. She has been transferred to NIMHANS for further treatment. A 40-year-old observer from Mysuru, who was vaccinated on February 12, developed muscle tremors in his lower right limb on the same day. On 15 February, he was transferred to KR General Hospital and then referred to JSS Hospital for further treatment. Over six vaccinated loops A total of 6,26,752 healthcare and front line workers in Karnataka have been vaccinated so far. This includes 51% of the 8,21,939 healthcare workers and 39% of the 2,84,950 targeted employees. The state had set a 20% February deadline to vaccinate all registered healthcare workers and the front line. 386 new cases, five deaths Meanwhile, Karnataka on Friday reported 386 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 9,47,246. With five deaths, the number rose to 12,287. This is in addition to the 19 deaths of patients for non-COVID-19 reasons. Up to 291 people were fired on February 19, taking total recoveries to 9,29,058. Of the 5,882 patients remaining active, 125 are being monitored at the ICU. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.62%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 1.29%. Up to 61,440 tests have been performed in the last 24 hours, including 57,467 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests increased to 1,82,21,003.

