The US may have enough vaccines to fully vaccinate its population by July





French President Emmanuel Macron was photographed during a video conference meeting with African Union officials at the Elysee Palace in Paris on February 17. Gonzalo Fuentes / Pool / AFP / Getty Images European countries should allocate 4-5% of their vaccine supply to developing countries, urged French President Emmanuel Macronhas ahead of the G7 virtual summit on Friday where the issue is expected to be discussed. IN an interview with the Financial Times, Macron said the battle over vaccine supplies had caused “a new form of volatile inequality” to emerge between developed and developing nations. “We are allowing the idea to hold that hundreds of millions of vaccines are being made in rich countries and that we are not starting in poor countries,” Macron said. Macron stressed that inequality in vaccine distribution would also be “politically unstable” as it paved the way for a “war of influence” over vaccines, referring to China and Russia, which have already begun supplying their vaccines to Latin American countries. and Africa. “We were not talking about billions of doses at once, or billions and billions of euros,” Macron said, adding that countries simply need to “reallocate tens of millions of doses” to Africa in particular “very soon.” Macron said it would be in the interest of the blocs to allocate the “small sample” of 4-5% of the European vaccine supply and vowed to get big pharmaceutical companies unwilling to “play the co-op game”. The French president has so far secured the support of German Chancellor Angela Merkel and hopes to convince “our American friends” that they have “greater production capacity” to contribute to the effort. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to pledge to donate most of the country’s surplus vaccine supply to poor countries at the G7 summit, the British public broadcaster, the BBC, announced on Friday. The UK, which has a population of about 66 million, has ordered more than 400 million doses of various vaccines, so a surplus of doses will be available once all adults have been vaccinated.

