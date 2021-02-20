



from Express News Service VIJAYAWADA: YS Prime Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated the new Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple carriage in Antarvedi in Godavari East district in a traditional way on Friday. The 42-foot Bastar seven-story high-rise carriage was inaugurated in Ratha Saptami, two days before the annual Kalyanotsavam of the Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple. The annual Rathotsavam will be held on February 23rd. The Prime Minister arrived in Antarctica by helicopter around 11:20 am. He was welcomed by the temple priests in a traditional way. The priests perform arcana on his behalf. After the darshan of God, he was given the Veda Ashirvadam and prasadam. Jagan prayed at the Rajyalakshmi temple before inaugurating the new carriage. He formally pulled the cart along with his cabinet colleagues after performing the puja. Some unidentified wrongdoers set fire to the temple chariot on September 6, 2020, which caused a rage in the state. After handing over the CBI arson case, the Prime Minister directed the Waqf Department to build the new chariot in front of the annual Kalyanotsavam of the Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple. Taking it as a challenge, the engineers and waqf officials, along with Ganapathi Stapathi and his team of 25 artisans, worked day and night and built the new chariot in record time. Additional waqf commissioner K Ramachandra Mohan, who was appointed as a special officer for the project, camped in Antarvedi to oversee the construction of the chariot. The required oak wood was procured from Sri Sai Timber Depot in Ravulapalem. From modeling to test, the temple carriage was built in a record time of 90 days at a cost of SEK 1.16. A total of 1,330 cubic meters of Bastar teak was used to build the cart measuring 20.6 meters long and 14 meters wide. The massive six-wheeled cart is equipped with hydraulic brakes. Two strong ropes are attached to the cart with a special mechanism for free movement, to allow fans to pull it along the Rathotsavam. It is housed in a 50-meter-high hut with iron gates after the completion of Rathotsavam. Minister for Endowments Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao, Minister for Welfare BC Chelluboyina Venugopalakrishna, Minister for Social Welfare P Vishwaroop, Minister for Agriculture K Kannababu, MPs, MLAs and others were present at the event. Rathotsav Temple on 23 February

The Kalyanotsavam Temple of Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy will be held on 22 February. Rathotsavam will be held on February 23, attended by thousands of worshipers

