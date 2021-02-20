ULFA threatens to execute 2 employees of the kidnapped oil firm





The Assamese government has begged ULFA not to shed the blood of the innocent. Guwahati: The Assam-based terrorist organization, the United Liberation Front of Asom – Independent (ULFA-I) has said it will execute next week two people who were abducted last December. The ultimatum was given yesterday after the first deadline expired. The government has begged against the “shame” of the state by shedding the blood of the innocent. The banned dress run by Paresh Barua threatened to take the “last step” against two Quippo Oil and Gas Infrastructure employees. Both, drilling supervisor Pranab Kumar Gogoi and radio operator Ram Kumar, were abducted by insurgents on December 21 last year from the Kumchaikha hydrocarbon drilling site in Changlang, Arunachal Pradesh. While Mr. Gogoi is a native of Assam, Mr. Kumar comes from Bihar. “While the representatives of Quippo, after our negotiations between 16 and 19 February, failed to provide any fruitful solution to our claims, we have decided to adhere to our initial decision and, accordingly, we will take final action against the two employees, “said a statement issued yesterday in Assamese in the ULFA-I letter. It was addressed to the people of Assam, the governments of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh and the families of the kidnapped duo. The dress reportedly demanded a ransom of Rs 20 crore for the pair’s release and set February 16 as the deadline. Gurugram-based Quippo was hired by Oil India (OIL) for drilling operations. ULFA has now urged other Quippo employees to stay away from work and, instead, put pressure on OIL to rehabilitate them. “If our instructions are not followed, then in case of any unfortunate situation, the employees, the authorities of Quippo, OIL, Assam and the governments of Arunachal Pradesh will be responsible for the consequences,” the dressing said, according to PTI. Although security forces could not determine their whereabouts, sources told NDTV that they were being held somewhere in neighboring Myanmar, where a united front of the banned clothing South East Asia United National Liberation Front (UNLFWSEA) and authorities other rebels have base camps. Friday’s statement was also issued on behalf of the banned National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) and was signed by Rumel Asom, a member of his advertising wing. He said that if negotiations become futile, Quippo will be banned from operating anywhere in “Southeast Asia”. Praying with ULFA-I, Assam Cabinet Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said yesterday, “Please refrain from taking any action that could embarrass three million Assam people in the eyes of the world.” He cited previous examples of violence by the organization that mistreated Assam. “So, I appeal, Paresh Baruah, with folded hands, to refrain from any bloodshed and release the two abducted persons. They are innocent,” Mr Sarma said during a televised interview. In the event of an unfortunate incident, the world will again “look at the Assamese as (members of) the Taliban. We do not want any more bloodshed in the land of India or Assam.” The families of the abducted men had recently called Mr Barua’s brother who, too, appealed to the ULFA-I leader for mercy, the PTI reported. The ULFA was formed in 1979 to create a sovereign Assam through an armed movement. Mr. Barua was once the chief of his military wing. Since a split in the organization in 2011 over the leadership’s decision to hold peace talks with the government, he has led the ULFA-I faction.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos