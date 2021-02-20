



Smaller cars will soon replace some of the larger SUVs used by Uttar Pradesh Police 112 Police Emergency Service to improve response times to disturb calls and enable teams to enter congested areas more quickly. and narrow lanes, said a senior official. There are cases when police response vehicles lose precious time in traffic due to their size and there are also cases when they themselves cause blockages, said the General Director of State Police (service 112) Asim Arun. UP Police Service 112 (former service 100) currently has about 4,500 vehicles of which nearly 3,000 are four-wheeled SUVs and the remaining two-wheeled engines. Arun said currently 15,000 to 16,000 events across the state are followed daily by emergency responders, while the number of anxiety calls is even higher. “Many times the calls come from incident points located in busy markets, congested areas, narrow lanes and all such places where SUVs lose precious time in traffic jams because of their size. Sometimes vehicles “The police themselves lead to traffic disruptions while responding to emergencies,” Arun told PTI. Read also | PM Modi at NITI Aayog meets: Center-state links, Aatmanirbhar Bharat in focus “We will soon add to our fleet of vehicles which are smaller in size than our SUVs so that they can easily navigate such areas and the response time can be further improved,” he said. he, adding specifications like the type of car and the number of vehicles are not yet to be processed. Arun said that currently the average reaction time of the UP police in urban areas is 7 to 8 minutes, while in rural areas it is 15 to 20 minutes. Regarding the change in response time in urban and rural areas, he said there are more events from urban areas where PRV deployment is also higher, while the relatively longer response time in rural areas is because calls of anxiety are not frequent and the locations of the villages are also isolated. “We have a world-class response time,” Arun said, adding that during the pandemic and blockade, UP police emergency responders attempted an average of 35,000 anxiety calls each day. “During the blockade, 112 used state capacity following instructions from the prime minister. Our PRVs were providing dry rations, cooked food, milk for newborns and babies and what not. In many cases, PRV staff spent money from the pockets of “Help the desperate callers while the world still would not understand the situation,” he added. In the further use of 112 in various roles such as the establishment of the FIR, he said it was more of a “political issue” that could be answered by the government. “But in terms of capacity, we are technically equipped for it,” Arun said. This story has been published by a wire agency source with no changes to the text. Similar stories

