Cambodia confirms new Covid-19 community outbreak, with 32 cases found; the first planes and vaccinated journalists





PHNOM PENH, Feb 20 (Xinhua): Cambodia confirmed on Saturday a new explosion of the Covid-19 community in the capital Phnom Penh, with 32 cases detected, announced Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen. “In just over 10 hours, we had found up to 32 cases in a large-scale community broadcast,” Hun Sen said in a special speech broadcast live on Cambodia’s national television (TVK). “This is the biggest local broadcast ever in our country and it is a very bad situation for us,” he said. The spread was confirmed after a person applied for a “Covid-19 free” health certificate at the Ministry of Health before going abroad and was tested positive for the virus. A nightclub, some apartments as well as residential areas have been temporarily closed and samples of people in these places will be taken for laboratory tests, Hun Sen said, adding that people in those areas should be subject to a mandatory 14- quarantine daily in their homes. Meanwhile, he urged all people to wear a face mask when outdoors, wash their hands often and maintain a social distance of at least 1.5 meters from each other. “I will not order the closure of any gatherings such as weddings or schools if people adhere to these measures,” he said. According to the Prime Minister, it was the third explosion of the Covid-19 community in the nation of Southeast Asia. Recent cases brought the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country to 516 with zero deaths and 470 recoveries. The Southeast Asian country launched an anti-Covid-19 inoculation machine on February 10 after receiving the first batch of Sinopharm vaccine from China. Priority groups to take the blows include front-line health care personnel, members and officials of the government, members and officials of the Senate and Parliament, governors of municipalities and provinces, the armed forces, police and journalists, among others. According to an official report, as of Thursday, a total of 16,612 people, including 2,169 women, had been inoculated with the vaccine. Cambodia has done well to curb the spread of COVID-19. The Kingdom has so far registered a total of 483 confirmed cases of Covid-19, with zero deaths and 470 recoveries, according to the Ministry of Health. – Xinhua







