The US must go beyond Paris’ commitments to avoid global warming

Scientist Michael Mann argued that the United States should go “beyond those Paris commitments” as President Joe Biden joined the Paris Climate Agreement on Friday.

“We have to take on the commitments now if we want to stay on track to avoid a catastrophic three-degree Fahrenheit heat,” Mann, author of “New Climate Warfare,” told CNBC’s Friday night interview. News with “Shepard Smith”. “We need to increase our commitments and other countries in the world need to do it.”

The move to re-enter the Paris Climate Agreement was a departure from the Trump administration’s climate policy. In 2017 former President Donald Trump announced his intention to withdraw from the deal. He officially announced the United Nations in 2019 and the US withdrew from the Paris Agreement the following year after a waiting period. Mann explained that during that time, the United States “missed four years of opportunity here to address the greatest challenge we face.”

Joel Rubin, a former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State in the Obama-Biden Administration, told “Shepard Smith News” that there is now a higher bar for America’s return to the climate battle on the world stage.

“The world has moved from the US climate leadership and will be skeptical of our commitment to staying engaged,” said the national security expert who worked on both climate change policy and renewable energy programs in the administrations of Clinton and Bush. “This has always been the albatross about the American role in multilateral climate diplomacy, the lack of strong legislative support for it.”

Domestically, the Texas crisis revealed how vulnerable power grids can be in extreme weather, which experts warn could worsen due to climate change. National Security Adviser Liz Sherwood-Randall even highlighted the risk of climate change during a White House press conference on Thursday.

“The extreme weather events we are experiencing this week throughout the central, southern and now eastern United States show us again that climate change is real and is happening now, and we are not properly prepared for it. Said Sherwood-Randall.

Mann explained that climate change may be a contributing factor to anxiety in Texas amid freezing temperatures.

“There is some evidence that climate change may lead to an increase in incidents of these types of events, but there is no doubt that if we look collectively at all the extreme weather events we have seen in recent years, unprecedented heat waves and droughts and fires and super storms, we can see the fingerprints of human impact on our climate in these devastating events, “Mann said.

Rubin said Biden’s next task is to pass legislation to make a significant difference in reducing carbon footprint in America, so what happened in Texas will not happen more often.

“Doing so would not only be a strong signal to the world that we are serious, but it will also ultimately break the Gordian knot that has lowered America’s credibility on the global stage when it comes to fighting climate change,” he said. Rubin. “This is a necessary political battle. It will be brutal, but the alternative of not having it is much worse.”