International
The US must go beyond Paris’ commitments to avoid global warming
Scientist Michael Mann argued that the United States should go “beyond those Paris commitments” as President Joe Biden joined the Paris Climate Agreement on Friday.
“We have to take on the commitments now if we want to stay on track to avoid a catastrophic three-degree Fahrenheit heat,” Mann, author of “New Climate Warfare,” told CNBC’s Friday night interview. News with “Shepard Smith”. “We need to increase our commitments and other countries in the world need to do it.”
The move to re-enter the Paris Climate Agreement was a departure from the Trump administration’s climate policy. In 2017 former President Donald Trump announced his intention to withdraw from the deal. He officially announced the United Nations in 2019 and the US withdrew from the Paris Agreement the following year after a waiting period. Mann explained that during that time, the United States “missed four years of opportunity here to address the greatest challenge we face.”
Joel Rubin, a former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State in the Obama-Biden Administration, told “Shepard Smith News” that there is now a higher bar for America’s return to the climate battle on the world stage.
“The world has moved from the US climate leadership and will be skeptical of our commitment to staying engaged,” said the national security expert who worked on both climate change policy and renewable energy programs in the administrations of Clinton and Bush. “This has always been the albatross about the American role in multilateral climate diplomacy, the lack of strong legislative support for it.”
Domestically, the Texas crisis revealed how vulnerable power grids can be in extreme weather, which experts warn could worsen due to climate change. National Security Adviser Liz Sherwood-Randall even highlighted the risk of climate change during a White House press conference on Thursday.
“The extreme weather events we are experiencing this week throughout the central, southern and now eastern United States show us again that climate change is real and is happening now, and we are not properly prepared for it. Said Sherwood-Randall.
Mann explained that climate change may be a contributing factor to anxiety in Texas amid freezing temperatures.
“There is some evidence that climate change may lead to an increase in incidents of these types of events, but there is no doubt that if we look collectively at all the extreme weather events we have seen in recent years, unprecedented heat waves and droughts and fires and super storms, we can see the fingerprints of human impact on our climate in these devastating events, “Mann said.
Rubin said Biden’s next task is to pass legislation to make a significant difference in reducing carbon footprint in America, so what happened in Texas will not happen more often.
“Doing so would not only be a strong signal to the world that we are serious, but it will also ultimately break the Gordian knot that has lowered America’s credibility on the global stage when it comes to fighting climate change,” he said. Rubin. “This is a necessary political battle. It will be brutal, but the alternative of not having it is much worse.”
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]