Canada fines airlines for submitting false COVID evidence reports

Canada has fined two passengers for displaying a false COVD-19 test before boarding a flight home. Referring to this, the Canadian Transport regulator said this is the first time passengers have been fined since the introduction of mandatory negative tests before departure in January.

Reportedly, the passengers mentioned before boarding the flight to Canada, made a false statement about their health status as they tested positive for COVID a few days before the flight.

Transport Canada issued a statement saying that while one of the passengers was fined Canadian $ 10,000, the other was fined Canadian $ 7,000 for forging the COVID-19 test when they traveled from Mexico on January 23rd. The statement further added that the two passengers deliberately boarded a flight to Canada from Mexico on January 23, 2021, after testing positive for COVID-19 just days before their flight.

According to reports, just like Canada, more and more countries are introducing mandatory COVID-19 test requirements for travelers.



However, Canada already has some of the toughest travel rules aimed at preventing the spread of COVID, including a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

According to the rules, any passenger over the age of five is required to provide a negative test result from the PCR or RT-LAMP test administered 72 hours before boarding his flight.



Also, the tests are supposed to be performed at the place of origin of the flight, while other types of tests, such as rapid antigen tests, will not be accepted. The Canadian government has even directed airlines to remove passengers who fail to submit a test result at boarding time.

