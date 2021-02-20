Latest: UK urges Secret Council to push for ceasefire

UNITED NATIONS Britain has circulated a draft resolution to the UN Security Council urging all parties to the conflict to immediately establish a lasting humanitarian pause to enable people in conflict zones to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The proposed resolution reiterates the councils’ demands last July for a general and immediate cessation of hostilities in the major conflicts from Syria and Yemen in the Central African Republic, Mali and Sudan and Somalia, a first appeal made by the Secretary of State. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on March 23, 2020, to address the coronavirus pandemic.

The draft, adopted Friday by the Associated Press, emphasizes the need for solidarity, equality and efficiency and invites the donation of vaccine doses from developed economies to low- and middle-income countries and other countries in need, including through the COVAX Facility , an ambitious project of the World Health Organization to purchase and distribute coronavirus vaccines to the world ‘s poorest people.

The British draft states that equal access to affordable COVID-19 vaccines, certified as safe and effective, is essential to ending the pandemic.

He would recognize the role of widespread immunization against COVID-19 as a global public good for health in preventing, containing and stopping transmission, in order to bring the pandemic to an end.

The draft follows British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raabs’ call on the 15-member Security Council on Wednesday to pass a resolution calling for local ceasefires in conflict zones to allow the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.

VIRUS USE:

Biden protects progress at COVID-19 as the weather delays 6 million shots

EXPLANATORY: How the storms have affected COVID-19 vaccine?

Beautiful sleeping nose powder: The virus facilitates the work of the Louvre

The Toronto blockade was extended until at least March 8th

Airlines plan to ask passengers for contact tracking details

Follow all AP pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic, https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus- vaccine AND https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

HERES WHAT HAPPENS NEXT:

MEXICO CITY Mexico says it will receive its first shipment of Chinese Coronavac vaccine on Saturday and will receive the first batch of Russian Sputnik V shooting by Monday. Both shipments are expected to consist of about 200,000 doses.

Health officials say the first deliveries of Chinese and Russian vaccines will be used in the low-income neighborhoods of Mexico City or its suburbs.

Mexico is currently using the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines and has administered nearly 1.6 million doses of them.

The country will now face the logistical challenge of treating four different vaccines, all of which require two doses. In addition, the first shot of Sputnik is different from the second and is not interchangeable.

LOS ANGELES – The University of Southern California expects to reopen campuses this fall, joining the state’s top public universities in planning to resume campus life limited by COVID-19.

USC President Carol Folt released an online letter Friday saying she is cautiously optimistic because virus cases are declining and vaccinations are on the rise. USC and other universities across the country were forced to switch to online tuition last March.

Both the University of California and California State University systems have also said they plan to reopen their campuses this fall if conditions allow.

PORTLAND, Ore. Despite historic winter weather across the country causing delivery delays and forcing mass vaccination sites to rewrite appointments, Oregon health officials said Friday that states’ vaccination deadlines are still in the pipeline.

While more than 10,000 vaccine appointments were canceled last week, starting Monday people 70 and older will be eligible to receive vaccine doses and people 65 and older will be eligible March 1.

Over the past week, Oregon has averaged more than 14,000 vaccines a day. As of Thursday, 12% of the state population have been vaccinated with the first doses and 5% of the population has been fully vaccinated.

BUENOS AIRES, Argentine President Alberto Fernendez has asked Argentina’s Health Minister to resign after a well-known local journalist said he was given a coronavirus vaccine preferentially after requesting one from the minister, a government official said on Friday.

The president instructed his chief of staff to demand the resignation of Health Minister Gins Gonzlez Garca, who is in charge of COVID-19 strategy governments, said the official, who was not authorized to release the information, and spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity. anonymity. He did not say who would replace Gonzlez Garca as health minister.

The scandal erupted when journalist Horacio Verbitsky, whose stories and columns on a website and radio are seen as pro-government, said he called the minister to ask for a vaccination and Gonzlez Garca called him to the Ministry of Health, where he received a Sputnik V shot vaccine on Thursday.

I decided to get vaccinated. I started to figure out where to do it. I called my old friend Gins Gonzlez Garca, whom I knew long before he was a minister, Verbitsky told a local radio station. I went to the ministry and the vaccination team was there.

The Fernndndez government has been sharply criticized for its slow vaccination operation in Argentina.

TRENTON, NJ A winter storm that brought snow, ice and cold temperatures across the country this week has disrupted the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines in New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday.

Murphy, a Democrat, said he has demanded that state-run facilities lengthen hours because of the delay.

Delayed deliveries mean some vaccine appointments are likely to be canceled and rescheduled, according to the governor, though some facilities may have enough shots to hold. The vaccination rate in New Jerseys has been roughly in step with the general population, which stands at nearly 5% of the population who took both pictures.

NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey Johnson & Johnson has applied to the World Health Organization for an urgent approval of its COVID-19 vaccine, which should help accelerate its use in countries around the world.

J&J said Friday that its subsidiary Janssen-Cilag International has submitted to the WHO the latest test data needed for vaccine efficacy and safety, completing the New Brunswick, New Jersey utility application for an emergency use list.

Obtaining this list will speed up access to single-dose J&Js vaccines for United Nations procurement agencies and many countries. Listing is also required for Johnson & Johnson to supply doses of its vaccines in what is called the COVAX Facility, a WHO-supported project to ensure equal access to vaccines for about 190 low- and middle-income countries. Johnson & Johnson in December agreed to provide up to 500 million doses of its COVAX vaccine by 2022.

“If we are to end the global pandemic, life-saving innovations like vaccines must be within reach for all countries,” Johnson & Johnson, chief scientific officer, said in a statement. Paul Stoffels.

The company is supplying the vaccine at non-profit prices during the acute phase of pandemics.

In addition to requiring only one dose, the J & Js vaccine can be stored for at least three months at standard refrigerator temperatures, making it a good fit for poor and rural areas and developing countries that do not have ultra storage infrastructure colds requiring some other COVID-19 vaccines.

Interim results from a late-stage voluntary trial of 44,000 volunteers found that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was 66% effective in preventing moderate to severe COVID-19 cases in Latin America and 57% effective in South Africa. where a more sticky variant is spreading. It was 72% effective in the US

Testing also showed that the vaccine was 85% protective against the most serious symptoms and starting 28 days after their stroke, the researchers did not find anyone who received the vaccine needed to be hospitalized or die.