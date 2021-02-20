Ash Barty provides the late postcard to headline the Adelaide International Tennis Event





World number one Ash Barty has been given a late postcard for Adelaide International, following her shocking loss in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open. Main points: Barty is the defending champion at the WTA event

Barty is the defending champion at the WTA event She and the other players have been given exemptions from travel restrictions

She and the other players have been given exemptions from travel restrictions The six-day tour begins on Memorial Drive on Monday Barty is the defending champion at the Adelaide WTA event, which starts on Monday. In a statement on the tournament website, Barty said he felt “grateful to get another week playing in front of Australian fans”. “I look forward to returning to Adelaide and having the opportunity to defend my title,” Barty said. The top-ranked female tennis player bowed out of the Australian Open on Wednesday, losing her quarterfinal to Karolna Muchov in three sets. Barty was recently in Adelaide for the Day at the Drive exhibition event at the Memorial Drive tennis complex. South Australia reopened its border to the Victoria region during the week, but there are still restrictions on arrivals from Greater Melbourne. Download the ABC News app for the latest. But Barty is among more than 300 players and support crews who have been given exclusions, allowing them to take part in tournaments. “The players have been tested so much and they have been in the block for five days as well, so we are comfortable, of course, with the discussions we had with SA Health about offering this event,” tournament director Alistair MacDonald said on Wednesday. . SA Deputy Chief of Public Health Emily Kirkpatrick said the restrictions would still apply. “By allowing them to walk beyond the training area they will need to wear a mask when they are also undertaking, and making sure they have no contact with the public,” said Dr. MacDonald said he was “excited when he waited” for Barty back at Memorial Drive. “Grace brings so much energy to the field and it is felt by every person who has the privilege of watching it in the stands,” he said. SA Prime Minister Steven Marshall also welcomed the news of the return of the world number. “Ash has had great success here at Memorial Drive over the past two years and we will welcome him with open arms and applaud him from the first service,” he said. The six-day tour runs from Monday to Saturday. Some 20 other good players are in the tournament lineup, including Bianca Andreescu of Canada and Belinda Bencic of Switzerland.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos