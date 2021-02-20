Mumbai doctor who made the first Covid vaccine vaccines contract infection, recovers

A doctor at a citizen-run hospital who had received the first vaccine against Covid-19 became infected with a viral infection a few days ago and is now recovering, a BMC official told the news agency PTI.

An expert from the Maharashtra government task force said this was not uncommon as a recipient of the coronavirus vaccine does not develop immunity immediately.

The doctor, 46, working at BYL Nair Hospital tested positive for the deadly virus nine days after receiving the first dose of the Covishield vaccine, said a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official.

Dr Ramesh Bharmal, dean of the hospital, told PTI that the doctor came out positive last week, but now he has recovered from the infection and is expected to join work soon.

Dr Om Shrivastav, an infectious disease expert who is also a member of the state government force on coronavirus, said a person can become infected with coronavirus even after receiving a dose of vaccine.

Immunity to the virus begins to develop two weeks after receiving the first stroke and for optimal immunity, a (second) booster dose is needed, Shrivastav said.

“Every time you take a booster dose, this is the time when immunity will be at its peak. Whether it will be 100 percent or not is hard to say. Too early.

“But you will get the best immunity after the second dose,” he added.

While Maharashtra registered more than 6,000 new cases of coronavirus in a single day after three months on Friday, only 14,880 people were vaccinated in the state.

As the anniversary of the birth of a warrior king, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was being celebrated during the day, this affected vaccination in urban areas.

About 2,848 people received a second dose of coronavirus vaccine while 12,032 people received the first shot.

Those who received the first blow on Friday included 4,371 health care workers and 7,661 front line workers.

So far 5,97,562 people have received the first dose and 27,554 people have received the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine in Maharashtra.

