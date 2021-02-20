International
Mumbai doctor who made the first Covid vaccine vaccines contract infection, recovers
A doctor at a citizen-run hospital who had received the first vaccine against Covid-19 became infected with a viral infection a few days ago and is now recovering, a BMC official told the news agency PTI.
An expert from the Maharashtra government task force said this was not uncommon as a recipient of the coronavirus vaccine does not develop immunity immediately.
The doctor, 46, working at BYL Nair Hospital tested positive for the deadly virus nine days after receiving the first dose of the Covishield vaccine, said a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official.
Dr Ramesh Bharmal, dean of the hospital, told PTI that the doctor came out positive last week, but now he has recovered from the infection and is expected to join work soon.
Dr Om Shrivastav, an infectious disease expert who is also a member of the state government force on coronavirus, said a person can become infected with coronavirus even after receiving a dose of vaccine.
Immunity to the virus begins to develop two weeks after receiving the first stroke and for optimal immunity, a (second) booster dose is needed, Shrivastav said.
“Every time you take a booster dose, this is the time when immunity will be at its peak. Whether it will be 100 percent or not is hard to say. Too early.
“But you will get the best immunity after the second dose,” he added.
While Maharashtra registered more than 6,000 new cases of coronavirus in a single day after three months on Friday, only 14,880 people were vaccinated in the state.
As the anniversary of the birth of a warrior king, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was being celebrated during the day, this affected vaccination in urban areas.
About 2,848 people received a second dose of coronavirus vaccine while 12,032 people received the first shot.
Those who received the first blow on Friday included 4,371 health care workers and 7,661 front line workers.
So far 5,97,562 people have received the first dose and 27,554 people have received the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine in Maharashtra.
With agency inputs
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]