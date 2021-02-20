The chairman of the KMT starts the offer for re-election





Taipei, February 20 (CNA) Johnny Chiang (), Kuomintang (KMT) opposition leader announced on Saturday that he will seek re-election of the party leadership scheduled for July. Announcing his bid for re-election, Chiang vowed to serve as a “big creator” by looking for candidates running for KMT to win the 2022 local government elections and the 2024 presidential vote, paving the way for the party to regain status. its as the ruling party of the country. KMT won 15 seats in the county mayoral and magistrate votes among 22 cities and counties in the nine-in-one local government elections in 2018 However, the KMT was defeated in the 2020 presidential vote after President Tsai Ing-wen () of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) won re-election. On his Facebook page, Chiang said the reform efforts KMT is currently making are irreversible, adding that the party reform path that began when he took office in March 2020 initially focused on survival for the party. The party is now being restructured and will eventually strengthen, according to Chiang. Chiang said he would retain his original intention of being a selfless chairman of the KMT to help the party regain power. Prior to Chiang’s announcement of his re-election bid, several other KMT members expressed their interest in the presidency. They include Sun Yat-sen Chang Ya-chung () School President Wei Po-tao (), who previously headed the General Directorate of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS), and the media personality and opinion leader local Jaw Shaw- kong (), who recently joined the party. Han Kuo-yu (), who was ousted from his mayoral post in Kaohsiung by a withdrawal vote in June 2020, is also speculated to seek the vote of the KMT chairman. Chiang said he is not afraid to take on any responsibilities and take on any challenges as chairman of the KMT and will continue to seek internal support within the party, keeping up his efforts to reform the party. He said he would continue to demand a referendum on food safety to overturn President Tsai Ing-wen’s decision to lift a ban on the presence of the controversial veterinary medicine ractopamine in imported pork, which became effective 1 January. Defending democracy and human rights in Taiwan, Chiang said, he will lead the KMT to gain the trust and support of people around the country. Earlier this week, Chiang was named by Time magazine on its 100 Next list, an index published annually of “individuals shaping the future”. This year’s list, published Wednesday, consists of five categories: lawyers, artists, leaders, phenomena and innovators, and Chiang, under the “leaders” category, is the only Taiwanese to have made this list. (By Liu Kuan-ting and Frances Huang) Enditem / J

