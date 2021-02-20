What can the relief roadmap look like before the Prime Minister is notified

How the country plans to get out of the national stalemate will be revealed by the Prime Minister on Monday – but he is expected to proceed cautiously.

Final details will be agreed at a meeting Sunday before Boris Johnson addresses the Commons on Monday.

He is expected to hold a press conference on Downing Street that evening alongside Englands Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty and Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance.

The prime minister is expected to review the latest data on the effectiveness of the vaccine this weekend, along with the most up-to-date figures for covidium-19 cases, deaths and hospital admissions reports the Liverpool Echo.

Speaking on Wednesday Mr. Johnson said it was “absolutely right” to take a “data not data” approach to ease restrictions while he stressed the need to proceed “carefully”.

Here we take a look at what the timeline of the prime minister’s guide might look like:

march

The first goal of Mr. Johnson’s roadmap is to reopen schools on March 8th.

There are suggestions that high school students may return a week or two after elementary school students.

The Daily Telegraph reported that parents of high school students will be required to test their children twice a week with rapid side-flow tests as planned by the Government, while the Guardian said the masks would be mandatory outside the bubbles. classes in high schools if social distancing is not possible.



Once the schools have reopened, it is understood that the ministers have thought of allowing outdoor sports like golf and tennis to start again.

APRIL

If it does not reopen by the end of March, non-essential stores may be able to open their doors in early April.

Wales, meanwhile, said it would consider allowing its tourism industry to open partially in time for Easter if the country’s coronavirus situation continues to improve.

Independent accommodation including hotels and bed and breakfasts with room service, as well as caravans and lodges, will be considered for reopening after the next review of restrictions.

Media reports have suggested different reopening dates for hospitality in England, with optimistic suggestions ranging from the Easter weekend to May.

There are also reports that hairdressers and beauty salons will not open before April and that the two families will be able to meet in nature until Easter (April 4).

Can

The Daily Mail said the pubs could open in May, while the Daily Telegraph said cases would have to plunge to 1,000 a day before measures could be eased.

But Patrick Dardis, Young’s chief executive, told the PA news agency that there could be thousands of job losses if the pub doors are kept closed until May.

He said: “The opening in May is not ideal, we would massively prefer April, but at least if this is announced we have a clarity with which we can work.

“If it’s May, we should be able to reopen with at least the same rules in force as July 4, so we have two families inside and the sixth rule outside.”



A group of old Tory MPs have demanded the return of ‘unlimited’ weddings by May 1st.

Covid Recovery Group (CRG) of skeptical Tory MPs, including influential Tories committee chairman Sir Graham Brady 1922 and former Cabinet Secretary Esther McVey, have called for safe weddings for Covid to resume by March 8 before allow unlimited ceremonies from 1 May

summer

Bosses from major UK airlines are urging the Prime Minister to outline a recovery roadmap for the industry so they can plan for the summer.

The chief executives of British Airways, easyJet, Jet2.com, Loganair, Ryanair, Tui and Virgin Atlantic warned that without a clear indication of the Government’s intention that aviation would resume in the coming months, the UK faces a year of limited to the rest of the world and economic recovery will be hampered.

They said that when the Prime Minister makes his announcement of the blockade next week, a roadmap would be critical for airlines and consumers to help them plan for the summer and pave the way for the safe reopening of international travel.

Airlines also called for further economic support for aviation in the UK to stimulate and strengthen any recovery when it comes.

Tim Alderslade, CEO of Airlines UK, said: “The Prime Minister must show the intention for international travel to reopen this summer and provide the necessary reassurance that travel will be possible, helping to restore consumer confidence.

“We do not expect travel restrictions to be lifted tomorrow, but it is important that the country has a clear picture of the international travel plan as we break the deadlock.

“We expect that every other domestic economic sector, from hospitality to retail to entertainment, will announce a roadmap – so should aviation.”