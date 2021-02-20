Australias ABC News topped the App Store list after the news ban on Facebook





Australian Broadcasting Corporations ABC News has topped the Apples App Store in Australia in recent days, shortly after Facebook banned Australian news sources on its platform. like Times Financial Uma Patel suggests on a guide wire, this is probably because ABC took advantage of the news ban on Facebooks with an ad sending users to its app. ABC News is currently number 2 in the overall ranking of apps in the App Stores in Australia, according to the analytical firm App Annie, and no. 1 in the graphs of news applications. When Patel noticed the change, the app was also briefly No. 1 overall, ahead of Instagram, Facebook Messenger and the Facebook app itself. ABC has used the facebook ban to encourage visitors to download its app .. it became the most downloaded app in Australia …. although the other four are all owned by Facebook and the 6th is a company that fb tried to buy pic.twitter.com/jGxeXYxv6x Uma Patel (@umabp) 19 February 2021 Facebook’s ban was in response to a broad Australian regulatory measure that would force tech platforms to pay Australian media companies for user content (and that the platforms earn advertising revenue). Facebook got into trouble with the change and banned Australian news and media organizations from sharing news posts and Australian users viewing news from international sources as well. The ban also appears to have accidentally deleted posts from government websites and several other sites. Facebook’s ban dramatically reduced the audience for some Australian news media, sending traffic down 93 per cent the day after the ban was imposed, according to NiemanLab. But ABC News responded from adding a banner on its homepage. Are we missing the news on Facebook? Get the latest news and announcements directly with the ABC News app, reads. Since then, the application has been raised by the top 400 in its current location at No. 2. Whatever the reason, readers who turn directly to news sources on social media sites that cannibalize them seem like a positive, and other news organizations can benefit from the ban in similar ways. Effects an unwanted effect of Facebook’s tough line approach compared to its competitor Google, which reached a partnership agreement with three of Australia’s largest media companies Seven West Media, Nine Fun, and NewsCorp for her News Showcase.







