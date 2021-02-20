coronavirus live on February 20, 2021 live updates

There is a huge increase in new COVID-19 daily cases in Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, according to the Union Ministry of Health.

Last week, Maharashtra showed an increase in the number of new daily cases. In the last 24 hours, 6,112 new daily cases have been reported in the state. Chhattisgarh reported 259 cases, Punjab 383 and Madhya Pradesh 297, the ministry said.

Eighteen States / UT have not reported any deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and these include Telangana, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Tripura, Assam, Chandigarh, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Meghalaya, Ladakh (UT), Mizoram, Sikkim, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh.

Here you can track cases of coronavirus, deaths and testing levels at the national and state levels. A list of State Aid Line numbers is also available.

Here are the latest updates:

Mumbai

The COVID-19 outbreak will also affect 2021, says the health expert

An expert in epidemiology and communicable diseases has predicted that the COVID-19 outbreak could be around by 2021.

Speaking during a panel discussion on a Marathi news channel, Dr Raman Gangakhedkar, a former Scientist of Epidemiology and Infectious Diseases at the Indian Medical Research Council, called the outbreak situation “complicated”.

“If anyone is under the illusion that the COVID-19 phase will end anytime soon, then they are wrong. Coronavirus infection was there in 2020 and is likely to affect all of 2021,” he said.

Bangalore

Karnataka Minister warns people about possible second wave

Urging people to take the necessary measures as they warn of a possible second wave of COVID-19, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said that according to experts, the time until the end of March is essential.

Also ruling out any COVID delays such as blocking or curfew measures in Karnataka for now, he said the State has not come to that situation and all necessary precautions were being taken so that the State does not reach such a stage. .

The minister also said the health department is seeking co-operation from the Home and Revenue departments in addition to district administrations to control the spread of COVID in districts bordering Kerala and Maharashtra, states that have seen an increase in cases in recent days.

Vnarration

AIIMS chief calls for PPP for large-scale distribution of vaccination program

Calling the recent drop in COVID-19 cases in the country a small window of opportunity, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria on Saturday called for a public-private partnership (PPP) to deliver the COVID-19 vaccination program on a scale wide.

Speaking at an AIMA event here, Mr Guleria said the vaccine is the only weapon available to gain immunity and help reduce the mortality rate due to infectious disease.

He noted that there was a need to place healthcare at the center of the center and not just consider it as a service sector.

Manipur Worker Anganwadi

Manipur worker Anganwadi dies a week after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine

A 48-year-old Anganwadi worker in Manipur has died a week after receiving her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, officials said on Saturday.

W. Sundari Devi from the Kumbi Terakha area in Bishunpur district had received her first stroke of the COVID-19 vaccine on February 12 at Kumbhi Primary Health Center (PHC), they said.

She was taken to the Moirang Community Health Center (CHC) on February 18 after having trouble breathing and died at CHC on Friday.

Health Department officials said a special team will conduct the post-mortem of the deceased to discover the true cause of death.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister N. Biren Singh met with Sundari’s family members and heard their grievances. He expressed deep condolences and assured family members of the appropriate compensation considering the posthumous report. – PTI

United States

Biden believes the US will be approaching normalcy by the end of this year

President Joe Biden has said he believes the US will approach normalcy by the end of this year as the country competes to distribute coronavirus vaccines to millions of Americans.

Mr Biden on Friday visited a Pfizer manufacturing facility in Kalamazoo, Michigan, seeking to highlight efforts to mass-produce a coronavirus vaccine as his administration seeks ways to increase efficient supply and distribution.

I believe we will get closer to normal by the end of this year. And God willing, this Christmas will be different from the last ones, Mr. Biden said answering a question in the country in Michigan.

At the same time, he refused to make any commitments. – PTI

The gap between vaccine strokes

The three-month gap between Oxford vaccines ensures better efficacy: Study

A three-month interval between doses of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine results in higher vaccine efficacy than a six-week gap, according to a new study that says the first dose can provide up to 76% protection in the months between two shocks.

The results of the analysis from a randomized controlled trial of phase 3, published in the journal Lancet, suggest that the interval between doses can be safely extended to three months given the protection offered by a single dose.

According to researchers, including those from the University of Oxford in the UK, this dosing regimen is beneficial as vaccine supplies are initially limited and may allow countries to immunize a larger portion of the population more quickly.

“Vaccine supply is likely to be limited, at least in the short term, and so policymakers need to decide how best to administer doses to achieve the greatest public health benefit,” said lead author Professor Andrew Pollard from Oxford University. – PTI

national

13,993 new cases, the highest in 22 days

Daily COVID-19 cases in the country rose to about 14,000 after nearly 22 days bringing India’s number to 1,09,77,387, while recoveries rose to 1,06,78,048, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Union updated Saturday.

A total of 13,993 new cases were recorded in a span of 24 hours. The death toll rose to 101 new daily victims, updated data showed at 8am.

As of January 29, 18,855 daily cases were registered.

The number of people recovering from the disease rose to 1,06,78,048 which translates to a national cure rate of 97.27 percent and the accidental fatality rate stands at 1.42 percent.

The active load of COVID-19 remained below 1.5 lakh.

There are 1,43,127 active cases of coronavirus infections in the country that make up 1.27 percent of the total case load, the data said.

According to the ICMR, 21,02,61,480 samples were tested as of February 19, with 7,86,618 samples being tested on Friday.

101 new fatalities involved 44 deaths from Maharashtra, 15 from Kerala and 8 from Punjab

Maharashtra

No foreign virus in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra state health department denied the presence of any new strain of the virus in samples tested by Amravati, Yavatmal and Satara. The recent increase has brought the number of active cases to 44,765. The city of Mumbai, along with Pune, Nagpur and Amravati districts contributed 40% of the increase.

Argentina

Argentina’s health minister resigns amid vaccine scandal

President Alberto Fernndez asked the Argentine Minister of Health to resign after a well-known local journalist said he was given a coronavirus vaccination preferentially after requesting one from the Minister, a government official said on Saturday.

The president instructed his chief of staff to demand the resignation of Health Minister Gins Gonzlez Garca, who is responsible for the COVID-19 government strategy, said the official, who was not authorized to release the information and spoke on condition of anonymity. He did not say who would replace Mr Gonzlez Garca.

Vaccine storage

The Pfizer vaccine can be stored at low temperatures for two weeks, the company claims

Friday, US-based Pfizer claimed that its COVID-19 vaccine is stable when stored at low temperatures from minus 25C to minus 15C, which are commonly found in pharmaceutical freezers and refrigerators.

In a statement, the company said the data had been submitted to the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) to support a proposed update of the U.S. Emergency Use Authorization Determination Information (EUA). She claimed the vaccine could be stored at low temperatures for a total of two weeks as an alternative or supplement to storage in an ultra-low temperature refrigerator.

Hyderabad

Extended genome studies, social vaccine can control new coronavirus mutations

The SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus genome has evolved while transmitting through its human hosts, but fortunately the new variants that concern many countries around the world have had a low prevalence here. But the low prevalence of rescue mutation from E484K immunity and N501Y mutation with higher transmission speed may also be simply because insufficient ranking has been done.

More coronavirus genomes need to be sequenced across the country to accurately identify the appearance of these two and any other new variants, CSIR-CCMB Director Rakesh Mishra said on Friday.

(With contributions from our correspondents, agencies)