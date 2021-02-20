International
Disha Ravi’s condition affirmation: Court to issue order on 23 February
Police claimed she deleted the evidence; the activist says if emphasizing the farmers’ protest is an uprising, it is better to be in jail.
There is no evidence that the toolkit at the farmers’ protest was responsible for the violence on January 26, activist Disha Ravi’s adviser told a court in Delhi, which reserved her order on February 26 to accept her condition.
“If the emphasis on farmers’ protest globally is an uprising, I’m better off in jail,” she said. Ravi through her advice on February 20th.
Read also: Arrest of Disha Ravi: Parents issue statement demanding government. to ensure the safety of children
Advisor to Mrs. Ravi was presenting arguments after Delhi Police rejected her conditional request, claiming she was preparing the package of tools with those defending Khalistan and was part of a global conspiracy to defame India and create unrest in the country in the guise of farmers’ protest.
This was not just a toolkit. The real plan was to defame India and create unrest here, police said before extra hearing judge Dharmender Rana.
Read also: Disha Ravi case: Delhi police deny leak of documents
They claimed that Mrs. Ravi deleted conversations, emails and other evidence on WhatsApp and was aware of the legal actions they could face.
Why Disha Ravi covered her tracks and deleted the evidence if she did not make a mistake, police said, claiming it shows her guilty mind and bad role model.
Mrs. Ravi was part of the Indian chapter of the global plot to slander India and create unrest in the farmers ’protest dress, she claimed, adding that she was in contact and was preparing and sharing the toolkit with those defending Khalistan. This shows that there was a bad model behind this vehicle package, police told the court.
However, Ravi’s lawyer denied the allegations.
There is no evidence to link me to Sikhs For Justice, a banned organization. And even if I (Ravi) meet someone, there is no symbol on him that he is a breakaway, said the defense attorney.
Delhi police gave permission for the farmers to march, who claimed that I (Ravi) asked people to join, so how did I become glamorous, the lawyer told the court.
No one was arrested in connection with the violence in Red Fort who says he was inspired to do the same because of the toolkit, Ms.’s lawyer claimed. Ravi, adding that there is no evidence showing that the toolkit is responsible for the violence during the farmers’ march.
The council also questioned the content of the FIR and claimed that people might have a different perspective on a topic.
There is a claim in the FIR that Yoga and Chai are targeted. Is it a violation? Now we are reducing the number that someone can not have a different perspective, said Ms.’s lawyer. Ravi.
Talks about the alleged genocide in Kashmir have been going on for years. How to talk about suddenly becoming an uprising, the lawyer said.
A trial court on February 19 had sent Ravi into custody for three days after her five-day custody expired.
The Delhi High Court on February 19 heard the prayer of Mrs. Ravi to stop the police from disclosing to the media any investigative material related to the FIR filed against it.
The Supreme Court, in its order, asked the media houses to ensure that no leaked investigation material was transmitted as it might affect the investigation and instructed the Delhi Police to adhere to its oath-taking position that did not come out. nor does it intend to release any details of the investigation to the Press.
Ms. Ravi was arrested by a Delhi Police Cyell Cell team from Bengaluru on February 20 and brought to Delhi. She was convicted of insurgency and other charges.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]