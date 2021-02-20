Disha Ravi’s condition affirmation: Court to issue order on 23 February

Police claimed she deleted the evidence; the activist says if emphasizing the farmers’ protest is an uprising, it is better to be in jail.



There is no evidence that the toolkit at the farmers’ protest was responsible for the violence on January 26, activist Disha Ravi’s adviser told a court in Delhi, which reserved her order on February 26 to accept her condition.

“If the emphasis on farmers’ protest globally is an uprising, I’m better off in jail,” she said. Ravi through her advice on February 20th.

Advisor to Mrs. Ravi was presenting arguments after Delhi Police rejected her conditional request, claiming she was preparing the package of tools with those defending Khalistan and was part of a global conspiracy to defame India and create unrest in the country in the guise of farmers’ protest.

This was not just a toolkit. The real plan was to defame India and create unrest here, police said before extra hearing judge Dharmender Rana.

They claimed that Mrs. Ravi deleted conversations, emails and other evidence on WhatsApp and was aware of the legal actions they could face.

Why Disha Ravi covered her tracks and deleted the evidence if she did not make a mistake, police said, claiming it shows her guilty mind and bad role model.

Mrs. Ravi was part of the Indian chapter of the global plot to slander India and create unrest in the farmers ’protest dress, she claimed, adding that she was in contact and was preparing and sharing the toolkit with those defending Khalistan. This shows that there was a bad model behind this vehicle package, police told the court.

However, Ravi’s lawyer denied the allegations.

There is no evidence to link me to Sikhs For Justice, a banned organization. And even if I (Ravi) meet someone, there is no symbol on him that he is a breakaway, said the defense attorney.

Delhi police gave permission for the farmers to march, who claimed that I (Ravi) asked people to join, so how did I become glamorous, the lawyer told the court.

No one was arrested in connection with the violence in Red Fort who says he was inspired to do the same because of the toolkit, Ms.’s lawyer claimed. Ravi, adding that there is no evidence showing that the toolkit is responsible for the violence during the farmers’ march.

The council also questioned the content of the FIR and claimed that people might have a different perspective on a topic.

There is a claim in the FIR that Yoga and Chai are targeted. Is it a violation? Now we are reducing the number that someone can not have a different perspective, said Ms.’s lawyer. Ravi.

Talks about the alleged genocide in Kashmir have been going on for years. How to talk about suddenly becoming an uprising, the lawyer said.

A trial court on February 19 had sent Ravi into custody for three days after her five-day custody expired.

The Delhi High Court on February 19 heard the prayer of Mrs. Ravi to stop the police from disclosing to the media any investigative material related to the FIR filed against it.

The Supreme Court, in its order, asked the media houses to ensure that no leaked investigation material was transmitted as it might affect the investigation and instructed the Delhi Police to adhere to its oath-taking position that did not come out. nor does it intend to release any details of the investigation to the Press.

Ms. Ravi was arrested by a Delhi Police Cyell Cell team from Bengaluru on February 20 and brought to Delhi. She was convicted of insurgency and other charges.